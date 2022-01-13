New data suggests that the Omicron wave has peaked and that we’ve passed the worst of it.

An expert said this morning that the UK’s Omicron peak has peaked and that “we’re on the other side.”

Fresh data from a Covid study shows that the country’s wave is subsiding, which is incredibly encouraging.

It comes just over a month after the variant went viral in the United Kingdom in early December, alerting the rest of the world to its existence in South Africa.

Despite a sharp increase in cases and high infection rates, a series of highly positive studies show that Omicron is milder than other strains in vaccine recipients.

According to the first official UK report, the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

“From Zoe data, the Omicron peak has gone, a few days ago,” Professor Tim Spector said today.

“We are seeing a decrease in virtually all areas across the country, with the exception of the North East, which is starting to slow down.”

“The Omicron wave has peaked and is fading, so we’ve made it to the other side, which is great – but we don’t know what the future holds.”

“Hospitalizations, deaths, and overall severity are improving.

“But it could still knock you out for a few days, and you don’t want that.”

Keep it to yourself and don’t spread it because we need to learn more about long Covid.”

He claims the death rate is still low, at around 163, a tenth of what it was this time last year when Alpha swept the country.

Covid presenting as cold symptoms is now proportionally higher than actual colds, according to the expert.

“You’re more likely to have Covid if you have cold-like symptoms,” said Prof Spector.

“PCR-proven Covid is found in over 50% of people who have a cold-like symptom.”

“It’ll be interesting to see if this changes once school resumes.”

“It shows that the restrictions, social isolation, and possibly mask wearing have had a greater impact on colds and flu than Omicron, which is even more effective at infecting us.”

Infections have dropped by a third in the last week, from 194,747 to 129,587, according to government data.

In addition, the number of critically ill people in intensive care who require breathing support has dropped to 672, the lowest level since mid-October.

