New furlough rules from September 1 – how will your pay be changing? – Latest News

The Job Retention scheme was introduced to support firms who could not operate normally during lockdown.

From September the Government will pay 10% less than it has been, totalling 70% of wages capped up to £2,190.

And employers will have to pay national insurance, pension contributions, and 10% of wages to take the total up to 80%.

The Government will pay 60% of a workers wages, capped up to a total of £1,875.

From October the scheme will be wound down even further.

Bosses will have to pay national insurance, pension contributions and 20% of an employees wages to take their pay packet to 80% – or up to £2,500.

Alan Price, employment law expert and chief executive of BrightHR, told the Daily Mirror : “The Job Retention Scheme was put in place to support employers who were not able to operate as normal due to the pandemic.

“Since 20 March 2020, thousands of employers have furloughed all, or part, of their workforce and claimed 80% of employee wage costs, to a maximum of £2,500 per employee per month. The scheme has supported 9.6 million employees thus far.

“But as we approach September, employers and employees need to be aware of some further changes to the Job Retention Scheme.”