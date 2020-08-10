Newest coronavirus hotspot exposed as ‘watch list’ grows to 29 UK towns and cities – Latest News

Oldham is therefore seeing 61 new cases per 100,000 people, the highest infection rate in England at present. It also beats previous hotspots Leicester and Blackburn with Darwen.

The borough (population 237,110) has recorded 145 new cases of Covid-19 in the week to August 9, it was revealed today.

After Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn are the second and third worst-hit locations, with weekly rises of 58.6 and 43 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

The council is introducing tough new social distancing restrictions in an effort to prevent a local lockdown.

Residents of Greater Manchester and some areas of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are currently banned from mixing with people outside their households whether in homes, gardens or indoor venues.

Preston, whose infection rate per 100,000 people increased from 20.3 to 32.8 between July 27 and August 3, has been added to the list, as has Bedford and Swindon.

There are now 29 towns and cities on the official coronavirus “watch list”, where localised outbreaks are severe enough to merit labels ranging from “concern” to “intervention”.

Social distancing measures, which have been relaxed around the UK since the start of the pandemic, were re-implemented in Leicester in early July with a local lockdown put in place after a spike in coronavirus infections.

That’s despite plans for schools to reopen in September.

There are fears the entire UK could be locked down again in the coming months as the R rate has risen exponentially in many areas, and may be above 1 in London.

Those found breaking the new rules in parts of northern England can be fined up to £3,200 for repeat offences.