News | Coronavirus: no convincing efficacy of hydroxychloroquine on patients (study)

The administration of hydroxychloroquine, a drug against malaria, did not improve or significantly deteriorate the condition of seriously ill patients with coronavirus, according to a study published Thursday and carried out in New York hospitals.

“The risk of intubation or death was not significantly greater or less among patients who received hydroxychloroquine than among those who received nothing”, said the authors of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Funded by the American Institutes of Health (NIH), the observational study was conducted on Covid-19 patients admitted to the emergency departments of New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

811 patients received two doses of 600 mg of hydroxychloroquine on the first day and then 400 mg daily for four days.