News | Coronavirus: with the arrival of pollens, allergic people wonder

Runny nose, sneezing, with spring it is the season of pollens and allergies.

But in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, some people hesitate to take their treatment for fear of promoting infection or fear missing out on symptoms of the Covid-19 viral disease.

“In allergy, there is no temperature, no infectious picture, no fever, no chills and generally the patients also do not have intense fatigue or loss of smell as has been reported in the Covid-19“, explains Professor Chantal Raherison, president of the French-speaking pneumology society.

However “the temperature may be slightly skewed by taking other medicines, such as Doliprane, and for some patients with severe asthma, the fever may be masked by taking cortisone long term. In case of unusual shortness of breath, you should consult“, she says.

Click here to find the full article …

… and here to follow all our news live