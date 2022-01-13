Next, customers applaud a “useful” freebie that eliminates multiple shopping trips with children.

One Next shopper has shared details of a free product that the retailer is giving away to customers, and it has been praised by parents as “useful” and “worth getting.”

Parents are well aware that shopping for shoes for their children can be a difficult task, especially because their feet grow so quickly that it can be difficult to keep track.

As a result, frequent trips to shoe stores like Clarks are necessary just to get current foot measurements.

Thankfully, Next is giving away a freebie that could make these tedious trips obsolete.

“Thought this might be great for other parents out there,” one woman wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

“I got this for free from Next; it saves me the trouble of taking the kids out to have their feet measured, and I can keep an eye on them from the comfort of my own home.”

“Thick Cardboard A3 sizing,” she explained further.

Sizes range from 2(18) for toddlers to 10(44) for adults.”

The post quickly accumulated nearly 1,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, the majority of which were from grateful parents.

“This would be useful,” one person wrote.

“I need to get one of these,” said a third.

“Remember, a Next guide is only for Next shoes, and a Clarks guide is only for Clarks,” another cautioned.

You don’t even have to visit a Next store to get the freebie, according to other savvy shoppers.

One Facebook user said, “Can be downloaded online and printed at home.”

“You can also print it out at home,” said a second.