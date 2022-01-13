Next is the latest company in the UK to stop paying sick pay to people who haven’t been vaccinated, but experts believe it’s illegal.

Next is the latest company in the UK to stop paying sick pay to people who haven’t been vaccinated, but experts say this isn’t legal.

In the wake of widespread employee absences caused by Covid-19, a number of businesses have made changes to their absence policies.

A few UK companies have announced plans to reduce sick pay for employees who have not been vaccinated, but employment lawyers have warned that such a move may not be technically legal.

Employees who are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus will only be paid statutory sick pay of £96.35 per week, according to Next’s announcement on Thursday.

However, it stated that all employees who test positive for the virus, whether or not they have been vaccinated, will receive full sick pay.

Salespeople and stock assistants at the high-street store are paid between £6.55 and £9.21 per hour, while warehouse workers are paid between £9.30 and £11.26 per hour.

The policy will only apply to those who have mitigating circumstances.

It comes after Ikea, Morrisons, and Wessex Water all changed their sick pay policies for unvaccinated employees this week.

Changes that prevent unvaccinated employees from receiving sick pay have been questioned by employment lawyers, who have warned that these policies could result in a flood of lawsuits.

There are “far-reaching legal implications for policies of this nature,” according to Simon Robinson, employment solicitor at UK law firm Robinson Ralph.

“There are potential discrimination issues, including the fact that such policies may treat people who are not vaccinated or who are unable to be vaccinated less favorably,” he said.

“This could be due to a medical condition or a protected belief.”

Mr Robinson added that reducing sick pay for unvaccinated employees “could pave the way for ‘no jab, no job’ policies to be implemented.”

“They [might]also have an impact on employee engagement with those who feel coerced into being jabbed and treated as second-class citizens, and possibly leaving,” he said.

Sarah Calderwood, a partner at the law firm Slater Heelis, expressed similar reservations.

Moves to reduce sick pay for unvaccinated people who become genuinely ill, she said, could create legal issues.

But, as with Next, she added, companies have the discretion to withhold sick pay from “those who are self-isolating but have chosen to be unvaccinated.”

