NHS 111 has been giving WRONG advice over coronavirus

The NHS’s coronavirus website is failing to tell the public they needed to self-isolate for a fortnight if they have just returned back from Italy, the worst hit EU country, MailOnline can reveal.

The site is only instructing people to stay at home if they have been in certain regions in the North, even though the Government advice was officially extended to all of Italy on Monday night.

And the public are being turned away completely if they or people close to them haven’t left the country in the last two weeks – despite the disease spreading rapidly between people in the UK.

A woman in her 70s died from the virus after catching it in Wolverhampton last week and at least a dozen other UK patients have contracted it without any links abroad.

The lack of awareness over the guidelines will raise questions about whether the Government is doing enough to contain the outbreak in the UK.

Latest figures show 382 patients in Britain have so far positive for the virus, an increase of 61 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of six patients have now died and the latest victim was a man in his early 80s who was being treated at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire.

An NHS England spokesman said the NHS 111 coronavirus website would be fixed ‘imminently’ to ensure the self-isolation advice should be issued to anyone returning from Italy.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: ‘They [NHS] are aware of the problem and that information is being urgently updated. Obviously, we have been setting out very clearly in public what the advice is in relation to Italy. But I am aware of the issue and it is being urgently resolved.’

A Department of Health spokesman added: ‘Our advice could not be clearer – anyone returning from Italy should self-isolate as a precaution, even if they have no symptoms.

‘We all have a part to play in combatting this virus and we urge members of the public to look out for each other, pull together and make the right decisions based on the latest advice.’

When users visit the NHS 111 website they are asked a series of questions about their travel history, including whether they’ve been to coronavirus hotspots such as northern Italy, Iran, China or South Korea.

They are then quizzed about whether they have knowingly come into contact with someone who has travelled to regions with outbreaks.

Finally users have to input their symptoms, including whether they have a cough or fever.

But those answering yes are then told: ‘As you have not been to an area with a serious outbreak and have not been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, you don’t need to speak to 111.

‘But you can use 111 online to check symptoms not related to coronavirus and find out what to do next.’

Dozens of ‘scared’ Britons who were turned away by the online service blasted it as ‘rigid’ and claimed it was leaving some patients ‘to die’.

Sam Butler, from Fleet, Hampshire, who is in his 70s and suffers from heart and kidney problems, said: ‘I’m scared and angry. I’ve got the worst flu I’ve ever had (despite flu jab), and it’s unlike any flu I’ve had before.

‘It fits the description of COVID exactly, but NHS111 says it isn’t, because I haven’t been abroad.’

Sam Freedman, a former senior policy adviser at the Department for Education, said: ‘Unfortunately I have a cough and a fever. Turns out I can’t get a test because I haven’t been to any affected countries or come into contact with a known case.

‘Even though I have been through an airport and to a concert. This seems a major flaw in the testing system to say the least. I am self-isolating for the time being. If I do have it it doesn’t seem to be a serious case. Not yet anyway.’

Kishan Rajdev, a doctor in Birmingham, claimed the ‘rigid’ NHS 111 criteria likely meant thousands of cases were going unreported.

He said: ‘While the epidemiologists are doing a great job of contact tracing, we as HCPs [healthcare workers]need a way to refer patients for coronavirus testing as the rigid NHS 111 criteria are likely missing thousands of cases. How will you empower HCPs and crowd-source contact tracing?’

Fiona Rosser, from Scotland, said health bosses were in denial about how rampant the virus was in the UK.

She added: ‘There is misleading and conflicting information on the NHS 111 site. They are basically being told that unless they have been to one of the regions abroad or been in contact with a confirmed patient, it’s not coronavirus. They’re in denial about community spread.’

Nich Starling, from Merseyside, wrote: ‘Reading so many people on Twitter with symptoms of COVID-19 phoning NHS 111 and getting told ‘it’s not coronavirus because you’ve not been to China or Italy’. The government’s response is appalling. #Johnson is leaving people to die.’

Arvand Hassan, from London, said he was ‘fairly certain’ that a significant number of people who have undiagnosed coronavirus and took the NHS 111 questionairre were being told they are low risk and don’t need to be tested.

It comes as more people contracted the virus in the UK than in China for the first time – 46 people caught it in Britain compared to 45 in China.

Since February 21, the number of cases in Britain has rocketed from just nine to 373. A senior medical officer in the government has admitted ‘many thousands’ of Britons will get infected and bestselling British author and former doctor, Adam Kay, warned in a tweet: ‘This is us in a fortnight’.

University College London biology professor, Dr Francis Balloux, said: ‘The trajectory of the epidemic in the UK is so far roughly comparable to the one in Northern Italy, but with the epidemic in Northern Italy two to three weeks ahead of the situation in the UK.’

Dr Balloux said that it was possible the UK could face a similar lockdown to the one which has brought Italy to its knees.

It comes a day after England’s chief medical officer said people with symptoms as minor as coughs and colds may have to self-isolate within the next two weeks, regardless of travel history, as the crisis escalates.