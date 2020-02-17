NHS 111 is NOT asking if patients with coronavirus symptoms have been to China

NHS 111 call handlers are not asking all patients with flu-like symptoms if they have travelled to nine Asian countries hit by the killer coronavirus.

Instead, the 24/7 helpline is instead allegedly telling callers who have been to at-risk nations, such as China, Japan and Thailand, to visit their GP.

Department of Health and NHS chiefs advise all suspected cases to not visit their doctor, in hope of containing the never-before-seen virus.

One of the UK’s top doctors’ unions, the British Medical Association, has even reportedly complained to the NHS and Department of Health about the issue.

NHS England, which runs the helpline, denies the claim and says it offers patients clear options on what to do if they are concerned about SARS-CoV-2.

Eight cases of the deadly coronavirus have already been recorded in Britain, with six of them in Brighton, a city gripped by fears of the deadly bug.

Health chiefs are frantically tracing all known contacts of the infected, which include two doctors and the ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh.

More than 45,000 patients have caught the virus across the world and at least 1,100 have died – but experts fear the crisis is ‘just getting started’.

Ministers last week told all Britons flying back from nine countries in Asia that have recorded cases to phone NHS 111 if they feel even slightly unwell.

The guidance applied to passengers who have arrived from China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau.

The countries were ‘identified because of the volume of air travel, understanding of other travel routes and number of reported cases’.

And Public Health England issued official coronavirus guidance for doctors before any cases were confirmed on British soil.

Doctors were told to leave the room straight away and shut their patient in if they think they may have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

If the situation ever arose, GPs were also told to wash their hands with soap and water and continue the consultation over the phone.

If the patient is critically ill, they should be put into an ambulance. But otherwise, a hospital should be phoned ahead and warned.

Pulse reports the GP Committee of the British Medical Association raised the NHS 111 issue with NHS England and the Department of Health.

GPC member Dr Peter Holden said: ‘I drew it to the attention of the relevant clinical authorities at the weekend and am still waiting for a report on what is happening.’

Another anonymous GP said they read NHS 111 reports of patients and ‘not one’ with flu-like symptoms was asked if they had travelled from any of the affected regions.

Symptoms of the virus can include a fever, cough and shortness of breath – which are also known signs of the flu, which strikes each winter.

Dr Stephanie deGiorgio, a GP based in Kent, voiced her concerns about NHS 111 handlers palming patients off to surgeries.

She tweeted yesterday: ‘111 are STILL directing people back to their GP after the GP has phone triaged and asked them to contact 111 as we are guided to.

‘I think we need to use this as a real time learning experience. One: PHE don’t have enough clinical staff anymore. Two: 111 cannot be in charge.’

Dr Emma Nash, a GP partner, replied to Dr deGiorgio’s tweet questioning if NHS 111 protocols have been updated on the official advice.

Despite the claims from three separate GPs, an NHS spokesperson said: ‘NHS 111 does not advise patients with concerns about coronavirus to visit their GP.’

MailOnline understands call handlers have been told to make arrangements for any suspected patients to be tested in isolation at hospitals.

A&E departments across the UK were told they should all have isolated ‘assessment pods’ ready to use by Friday, February 7.

From inside the pods patients will be told to phone the NHS 111 helpline and then assessed and the A&E staff updated by phone and warned if they need testing.

NHS 111 handlers are thought to use a computer system with an algorithm to direct patients who ring up about medical complaints.

It is understood that if a suspected patient tells call handlers they have been to one of the nine Asian countries then they would not be sent to their GP.

In other developments to the outbreak today, Brighton’s coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ was released from London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

Gas sales executive and scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation unit after the NHS declared he is not contagious and ‘poses no risk to the public’.

He accidentally infected 11 people in a French ski chalet after picking up the deadly disease at a Singapore business conference last month.

The father-of-two has been reunited with his wife and two children in East Sussex, who have been in self-quarantine since he tested positive.

Mr Walsh decided to reveal his identity to MailOnline yesterday after inadvertently putting Brighton at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis.

Eleven schools in the Brighton area, including one attended by his children, have been gripped by coronavirus with staff and pupils told to quarantine at home.

A care home was sealed off to visitors and two GP surgeries were closed yesterday for deep cleaning – one of which has reopened.

And a taxi driver in Brighton has reportedly been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a patient who has the virus.

While Thailand insisted the alleged British drug dealer who collapsed in prison with suspected coronavirus, was fit to travel before he was extradited to the UK.

Mark Rumble, 31, from Oxfordshire, was sent to HMP Bullingdon on January 27 and faces a series of charges of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.