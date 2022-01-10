NHS chiefs say hospitals will not be thrown into another Covid crisis, and that the ‘front line’ will hold against Omicron chaos.

Experts are becoming increasingly optimistic that Covid’s peak in England is approaching, and that NHS services across the country will be able to cope.

According to The Times, hospital admissions in London, where Omicron first gained traction, are now down 17% from the start of the year, and the rolling average has fallen for the last seven days.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

And Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital executives, expressed confidence in the health service’s “front line.”

According to the most recent figures, there are 3,867 Covid patients in hospital in the capital, which is roughly half the number seen at its peak in January.

It comes despite pre-Christmas projections that admissions would far exceed last January’s peak if there were no restrictions.

According to official records, daily infections in the South East, East of England, and London have begun to decline as of January 8.

All other regions are still seeing an increase in cases, but at a much slower pace than before.

“We’re certainly not going to see a big rise in intensive care admissions and deaths and those really severe outcomes,” said Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, director of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge University, on Times Radio.

Daily hospital admissions are currently around 2,000, with Prof Spiegelhalter predicting that they will remain below 3,000 – roughly three-quarters of last year’s peak.

It comes as the number of new Covid infections in the UK fell for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, with 141,472 infections recorded.

Despite estimates that there are around half a million infections per day, the number of Covid patients on ventilators in England has decreased to its lowest level since October.

Concerns are now focusing on the north, with Prof Hopson claiming that some hospitals were dealing with a “triple whammy” of Covid admissions, staff absences, and issues discharging patients to care homes.

Although the health service was “going to be stretched perilously thin,” he told the BBC,

