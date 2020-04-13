NHS could let TWO coronavirus patients use the same ventilator to boost intensive care capacity

The NHS could allow doctors to hook two patients up to one ventilator if the coronavirus crisis overwhelms hospitals in the UK.

Currently the intensive care machines are limited to a one-to-one ratio but if critical care units become stacked with patients this could have to be reconsidered.

The risk of infection becomes higher if more than one person is connected to the same machine but one expert in the UK said there was ‘no debate’.

Medics in New York were yesterday permitted to try the technique by the state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The UK is not known to have allowed it yet, but the country is facing a severe shortage of ventilators and has had to draft in vacuum cleaner and plane engine manufacturers to make more to plug a shortfall.

The Government is in a race to get capacity up from 8,000 to 30,000 but has admitted that many of them won’t be available for months, by which time it could be too late.

NHS planners are considering relaxing the rules on using ventilators in a bid to instantly expand the UK’s intensive care capacity, The Guardian reports.

Thousands of people are already being hospitalised by the coronavirus and many need intensive care if they develop serious infections.

The survival rate in intensive care is said to be around 50/50 so it’s vital that patients have the right equipment – for those with severe lung infections this includes a ventilator.

An NHS chief yesterday warned that extra capacity being created for the NHS is being used up ‘very quickly’.

Allowing ventilators to be used for two patients at a time could double capacity in one fell swoop in some areas.

The biggest drawback is a risk of bacterial infection which can be triggered by inserting tubes directly into people’s airways, which are sensitive and usually protected by the nose and throat.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline: ‘Normally I would worry about possible cross infection between the patients using the same device.

‘But if it is a choice between certain death for half the patients and the possibility of a subsequent bacterial chest infection. I do not think there is any debate.’

Professor Mark Tooley, from the Royal Academy of Engineering, was sceptical and added: ‘I have never heard of ventilators being shared between multiple patients as the process of ventilation is very personal – the controls and sensors are set to satisfy an individual patient needs and wellbeing.

‘The risk of infection would also be high if used for seriously ill patients. In theory it could be possible, but it would be a very complex procedure, fraught with issues.

‘As far I as I can tell, it has only been done as a simulation, many years ago, and never on real-life patients.’

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday that ventilator splitting would be allowed in the state, which is being devastated by coronavirus and has recorded more than 37,000 cases and 385 deaths.

He said sharing the machines was ‘not ideal, but workable,’ ABC News reported.

Medical associations in the US hit back at the approval and said ventilator sharing should not be done because it couldn’t be done safely.

But Mr Cuomo said it might be necessary because ‘non-COVID patients are normally on ventilators for three to four days. COVID patients are on ventilators for 11 to 21 days. You don’t have the same turnaround.’

A study in 2006 tested splitting a ventilator as many as four ways on artificial lungs and found that it could be done in a way which benefited all the ‘patients’.

Researchers used a single ventilator to help four fake patients breathe at the same time for 12 hours by connecting a series of plastic tubes to the device.

They were able to split the flow of oxygen four ways and redirect it into lung simulators using cheap tubes that are readily available in all hospitals.

The method could be used as a last resort by frontline medics if health services are overrun by patients whose lungs have failed, researchers said.

Dr Charlene Babcock, a doctor at St John’s Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, did the study 14 years ago but the results were based on adults weighing 11 stone (70kg) and who were otherwise healthy.

In reality, severely ill coronavirus patients are likely to be overweight and to have other health conditions such as asthma or chronic lung disease.

Dr Babcock last week created a YouTube video showing how modern ventilators could be repurposed.

In it, she shows how to connect tubes normally used for tracheotomies to modify the ventilators.

But the doctor admits the study was limited because it did not look at humans and instead used lung simulators.

Writing in the study, she says: ‘The chief limitation of this study is that it is a simulator study. Therefore, only successful physical ventilation could be demonstrated.

‘The presumption of equal ventilation to all four lung simulators presumed equal lung physiology.

‘A patient with asthma with greater resistance to ventilations may not receive equal ventilation with this system.’