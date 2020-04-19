NHS data shows 66% of coronavirus patients hooked up to ventilators will die

Two-thirds of coronavirus patients in the UK who need to be hooked up to a ventilator will die from the illness, official NHS data suggests.

A report from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center (ICNARC) found ventilated patients succumb to the virus 66.3 per cent of the time.

That is double the mortality rate of non-virus patients who were put on breathing support between 2017 and 2019, before the outbreak.

The NHS is still 22,000 ventilators short of the estimated 30,000 it will need during the peak of this crisis, which has infected almost 34,000 Britons.

The high death rate has led some doctors to question whether some critically ill COVID-19 patients are being put on ventilation ‘for the sake of it’, when the machine could be spared for a healthy person with a higher chance of survival.

It comes after MailOnline revealed volunteers working at the NHS Nightingale super-hospital in London were given the stark warning that 80 per cent of patients on ventilators could die.

The ICNARC report looked at the first 775 patients who had fallen critically ill with COVID-19 across 285 intensive care units.

Of the 98 patients who needed advanced respiratory support when their lungs started to fail, just 33 patients lived (34 per cent).

‘The truth is that quite a lot of these individuals [in critical care] are going to die anyway and there is a fear that we are just ventilating them for the sake of it, for the sake of doing something for them, even though it won’t be effective. That’s a worry,” one doctor told The Guardian.

The report broke down the risk of death from coronavirus by age, with the the over-70s unsurprisingly being the most at-risk group.

Patients in this age range die 73 per cent of the time if they fall seriously ill after contracting the disease.

For critically ill patients aged between 50 and 69, the mortality rate is just over 40 per cent. And a quarter of over-16s succumb to the disease, the figures show.

There are several reasons why older people have trouble fighting off the virus.

The likelihood of having chronic conditions increases markedly as people age, with four out of five over-65s living with at least one underlying health condition.

Elderly people also have weaker immune systems, a natural side-effect of the body ageing. This makes them more vulnerable to serious infections of all types.

The ICNARC report showed obese people are at a heightened risk of dying from coronavirus.

Among patients who needed intensive care after catching the infection, people with a BMI over 30 died 61 per cent of the time.

There was little discrepancy between overweight patients and those with a health body weight.

Those with a BMI under 25 – the ideal range is between 18.5 to 24.9 – the mortality rate was 42.1 per cent. For overweight patients , it was 41.7 per cent.

People with pre-existing health conditions are thought to be at greater risk of developing severe symptoms because of their weakened immune systems.

But the ICNARC report found people with severe underlying health woes were just 10 per cent more likely to die if they fell seriously ill with COVID-19 than otherwise healthy people.

The document also found that most coronavirus patients in intensive care were male, 71 per cent of all cases.

Only 18 patients (9 per cent) had ‘severe co-morbidities’, such as underlying heart conditions or lung disease; while two patients had been pregnant within the last six weeks.

The mortality rate was 58.8 per cent for people with pre-existing conditions and 47.6 per cent for those without.

It comes after selfless heroes flocking to staff the emergency 4,000-bed unit in east London were told to ‘be prepared to see death’, with a mortality rate of 50 to 80 per cent among those on ventilators.

Meanwhile ventilator ‘rationing’ has already begun in the UK as only patients with a ‘reasonable certainty’ of survival are to be put on the machines at a London hospital.

Machines used to keep patients breathing are being restricted on medical grounds, not because of a lack of capacity, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust told the Daily Telegraph.

The trust said that ‘very poorly patients with coronavirus may need to be on a ventilator for extended periods’, adding that ‘for some patients this would not be in their best interests’.

A senior consultant told the paper: ‘As we learn more about the disease, we are being much more careful about which patients are being considered for critical care. In normal times we will give most people the benefit of the doubt. That has changed.’

‘With this infection you need a couple of weeks on a ventilator, so with resources being used for such a long time, you have to be reasonably certain the person is going to get better.

‘Delaying their death for two or three weeks is not the right thing for them or for society.’

But the medical director of the trust said ‘clinicians at our trust are not making decisions about ventilating patients based on capacity considerations.

Our trust currently has good capacity for patients requiring ventilation and already has plans in place to increase that capacity.’

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘There are hundreds of critical care beds available in London and thousands in the rest of the country so any patient that would benefit can get the care they need.’

Over 1,500 ventilators a week could be rolling off production lines by May to help make up for the shortage, a leading manufacturing group has said.

A key consortium which answered the Government’s call to help meet demand for the devices said today it would be ‘scaling up’ production over coming weeks.

They aim to make 1,500 machines a week by the end of the month, the Ventilator Challenge UK group – which includes Dyson and Rolls-Royce – said.

On Monday, the consortium said it received a formal order to provide the NHS with an extra 10,000 ventilators. Currently 8,000 are being used nation-wide.

It is thought at least 30,000 ventilators will be needed to cope during the peak of the pandemic, as manufacturing companies race to build more.

The drive to better equip the NHS comes as 569 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the total number of people dying to 2,921.