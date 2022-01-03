NHS frontline staff are in mental health crisis, with 700 doctors seeking professional help each month.

NHS frontline staff are in mental health crisis, with 700 doctors seeking professional help every month.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, President of the Royal College of GPs, said the specialist clinic she founded over a decade ago has treated the same number of NHS staff in the last 18 months as it did in its first ten years.

I can reveal that the NHS is experiencing a mental health crisis among frontline staff, with up to 700 doctors and other health professionals seeking professional help from colleagues every month.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, president of the Royal College of GPs, said the specialist clinic she founded over a decade ago has treated the same number of NHS staff in the last 18 months as it did in the first ten years before the pandemic struck.

Covid-19 has had a “catastrophic” effect on frontline staff, according to Dame Clare, who is also the chair of the charity Doctors in Distress.

“Going into the pandemic mental health resources were pretty bad,” she told me.

We were dealing with one of the most serious mental health issues ever.

I take care of mentally ill doctors, and we’ve had a major problem.

It’s a complicated situation.

“It’s a combination of shame, stigma, work, and all the stigmas associated with doctors seeking help, plus they believe they are immune to mental illness and that if they do come forward, they will be treated differently.”

Prior to the pandemic, there was a lot of burnout among doctors.

“When I first started working, mental illness was not discussed with the rest of the population.”

We forget how far we’ve come.

I’m not saying that everyone now talks about their mental illness from the rooftops, but it’s much more common.

[And Just Like That…] is a new Sex and the City show that is all about mental illness.”

Following the suicide of a young psychiatrist who feared being struck off the medical register if she discussed her mental health problems, Dame Clare founded NHS Practitioner Health in 2008.

Her newborn baby was also murdered by the woman.

The pandemic has put the NHS and its staff under unprecedented strain, causing the service to be busier than ever.

“During the pandemic year, we saw a lot more NHS workers than usual.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

NHS frontline staff in mental health crisis as 700 medics a month now seeking professional help