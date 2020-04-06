NHS hospital in Cambridge becomes first in the UK to use rapid new PCR coronavirus tests

An NHS hospital in Cambridge has become the first in the UK to use coronavirus testing machines that give results in an hour-and-a-half.

Ten portable devices, called Samba Two, were this week deployed at the 1,000-bed Addenbrooke’s Hospital to test staff and patients.

The machines have shown to be almost 99 per cent accurate at analysing swabs and give a result in just 90 minutes, compared to current PCR tests which take up to two days.

Once nasal and throat swabs have been collected from patients, the samples are loaded into the devices, which look for tiny traces of the virus in their DNA.

The machines are used at point-of-care, as opposed to current tests which need to be sent off for analysis at a lab.

The tests do not look for antigens – parts of a virus that trigger the immune system’s response to fight the infection. The tests also do not look for antibodies – proteins made by the immune system in response to an infection.

Samba’s creators say the tests have been validated by Public Health England and are expected to be launched in hospitals across the country.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was the first to receive 10 of the gadgets.

Samba Two was adapted from an HIV testing kit by the technology firm Diagnostics for the Real World, owned by the University of Cambridge.

The company donated the first 10 gadgets to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The donation is being matched by the purchase of 10 additional machines by the Cambridge trust.

The machines will be made available to a number of hospitals across the country thanks to a £2.3million donation from billionaire philanthropist Sir Chris Hohn to purchase 100 machines.

Tests in 102 patient samples were shown the machines can spot the disease 98.7 per cent of the time.

Patients or staff provide a nasal and throat swab, which are then loaded into the Samba machine. The rest of the process is fully automated.

The device scours the sample for tiny genetic material of the virus and amplifies this billions of times to tell if someone is infected.

It is known as a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which aims to pick up on viruses active in the bloodstream.

It works by a sample of someone’s genetic material – their RNA – which is worked into a full map of their DNA at the time of the test.

This DNA can then be scanned to find evidence of the virus’s DNA, which will be embroiled with the patient’s own if they are infected at the time.

At the moment, PCR tests are sent for analysis in centralised laboratories and this, compounded by the sheer number of samples that are having to be analysed, means that diagnosis can take around two days.

Samba Two is able to deliver results while the patient waits in less than an hour-and-a-half.

Professor Ravi Guptay, from the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease, said: ‘Testing healthcare workers could help reduce the risk of infection in healthcare facilities themselves, which might in turn assist national control efforts.

‘It will also reduce the number of staff self-isolating for symptoms as we could use the test to determine who is actually infected. At present the lack of testing is resulting in severe staff shortages nationally.’

Sir Chris Hohn said: ‘We urgently need rapid diagnostic tests to help the NHS and Public Health England manage the coronavirus outbreak and identify those patients at risk to themselves and to others.

‘I’m delighted to have supported this important research and now help begin the rollout of this cutting-edge technology across the NHS. This is a game changer.’

The Samba Two cannot reveal whether someone previously has suffered from COVID-19 and recovered. Only an antibody test can do this.

The Government says it has purchased 17.5million of these tests, which scour the blood for antibodies, produced by the body when coronavirus infects them.

Officials have still yet to approve any type of coronavirus antibody test, despite promises the DIY kits would be ready for use by mid-April. Health Secretary Matt Hancock first said the UK had bought antibody tests last Tuesday.

Other manufacturers of similar DIY kits have warned it could take up to six weeks for them to start supplying Britain because of the hold-up.

Yesterday it emerged the UK had bought two million coronavirus antibody tests from a Chinese manufacturer.

Half of the rapid fingerprick kits are being made by Guangzhou-based firm Wondfo and will arrive in Britain by the end of the week, ITV reports.

The other million, which are reportedly being held-up, are being made by AllTest, a diagnostics firm based in Hangzhou.

Both of the tests – which the Government has spent millions of pounds on – are said to have EU approval and can be used in hospitals in the UK immediately.

Countries have already had to send back defective coronavirus medical kits bought from China during the pandemic.

Spain returned tens of thousands of testing kits, while the Netherlands recalled half a million ‘defective’ face masks it brought from Beijing.

All UK testing so far has involved centralised PCR tests, which involve transport to a lab, processing by staff and a wait of up to 48 hours for a result.

But the Prime Minister is facing mounting fury over the failure to get anywhere near the levels being carried out in countries like Germany.

For reference, Germany carries out more than 90,000 coronavirus tests every day – nine times more than the UK’s 10,000.

Germany has also announced it will give 100,000 people coronavirus antibody tests in the next few weeks to get a firmer grip on its outbreak.

Berlin has also announced it is planning to bring in ‘immunity certificates’ as part of preparations for the country to cease its lockdown.

British health chiefs have said they could give out coronavirus ‘immunity’ certificates like Germany to allow millions of Britons out of isolation.

Otherwise, there is no official way of keeping track of who has already battled the virus and has developed some form of immunity.

Several manufacturers of coronavirus antibody tests are in discussions with Number 10 about scaling up production, if their kits pass stringent checks.

Despite repeated requests from MailOnline, the Department of Health has refused to confirm which businesses are in the running.

One of these firms includes Derby-based SureScreen, which has shipped its tests to be used in Germany and Spain, among other nations.

The company has sent hundreds of the tests to a Public Health England laboratory in Oxfordshire earlier this week but has yet to hear back.

Another of the firms is known to be BioSure, an Essex-based manufacturer which has been asked to get ready to ramp up production.

The company’s chief executive revealed earlier this week that it had chosen to hold off on scaling up production in case its tests fail.

Brigette Bard warned the delay in approval could mean it won’t have any kits ready for Britons to use in the comfort of their own home until mid-May.