NHS hospital is mocked for its makeshift coronavirus isolation pod

An NHS hospital has been ridiculed for its coronavirus isolation pod – a tent behind some bins in the A&E car park.

Visitors to Lincoln County Hospital’s joked the makeshift pod looked ‘like something Bear Grylls would keep in his backpack’.

One man who reportedly ventured inside found it contained nothing but a phone, a chair and instructions to call NHS 111.

Hospitals across England have been ordered to make isolation ‘pods’, with the NHS on high alert for new cases of the killer virus.

They were made so patients suspected to have the coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2, can be kept away from the general public.

Elsewhere in the country, rusty portable cabins and windowless shipping containers are being used outside of hospitals and in car parks.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

The Lincoln County Hospital and NHS England both refused to comment – but it is understood that the tent will be scrapped by the end of the week.

Lincolnshire Live claims to have spoken to a man who went inside the pod. It did not report whether they had any coronavirus symptoms.

The man said: ‘The isolation pod is in fact a tent measuring approximately 3m x 5m and looks like something that Bear Grylls would keep in his backpack.’

He added the pod, which will be replaced by the end of the week, has no electricity, heating, or running water or even a toilet.

Instead, there is only a single plastic chair, a couple of blankets and a telephone with instructions to call 111, the man claimed.

In hope of containing the crisis, the NHS ordered all hospitals to set up the isolation booths and have them running by February 7.

Health bosses said pods must have a phone which is available 24 hours a day, so worried patients can speak to a specialist response team at any time.

There must also be clear signs and posters directing patients to the pod, to ensure they don’t come into contact with staff or other people.

Posters have been put up outside hospitals to direct patients to the coronavirus pods if they need to get there.

And there are also signs inside A&E departments to make sure the patients don’t go the wrong way and wander among the public.

Once in a pod, the patient can call a dedicated response team who will determine the risk of infection based upon their recent travel and interactions.

Suspected patients will be referred to pods by NHS 111, if they have a fever, cough or are short of breath after returning from more than a dozen countries across the world, most of which are in Asia.

The countries include: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Iran, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Burma. Northern Italy and two coronavirus-hit regions of South Korea are also included.

Once home from the pods, patients will be told to self-isolate until their test results come back. They will be taken straight to hospital if they have the virus.

MailOnline understands the NHS 111 pods will only need to be decontaminated if a patient shows symptoms of the virus.

An NHS trust last week apologised for a lack of signs to its coronavirus isolation pod after a confused patient who feared she had the virus couldn’t find it.

The unidentified woman accidentally wandered into the cancer unit and A&E, as well as other departments, while looking for the testing facility.

When the woman and her family eventually found the pod at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, they said it was both ‘freezing’ and ‘dirty’.

The husband of the woman, who had flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to both Singapore and Hong Kong, said it was an ‘utterly disorganised farce’.