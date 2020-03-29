NHS no longer advises coronavirus patients take ibuprofen

Britons with coronavirus should no longer take ibuprofen, the Government’s chief scientific adviser today warned.

Sir Patrick Vallance admitted the ‘sensible thing to do’ would be to avoid the over-the-counter painkiller amid fears it could worsen the infection.

The NHS also pulled its advice that told patients to take ibuprofen for symptoms of the deadly infection.

Until last night, its advice named paracetamol and ibuprofen as two painkillers that could fight off a fever and cough. Its help page now only advises paracetamol.

It comes after doctors yesterday warned ibuprofen – which costs just pennies – can make symptoms of COVID-19 worse.

French health minister Olivier Véran prompted questions over the NHS advice when he said anti-inflammatories could ‘aggravate the infection’.

Other leading medics echoed his concerns, admitting the drug could dampen the immune system and even slow down recovery.

Today. parents of a four-year-old girl with tell-tale coronavirus symptoms claimed that ibuprofen caused her to become seriously ill.

Amelia Milner’s temperature spiked, she began shaking, panting and couldn’t keep her eyes open. She also vomited on herself.

In a moving Facebook post, Amelia’s step-father Dan Collins shared a photo of her and warned: ‘To those of you that have children please read. If your child has symptoms of coronavirus, DO NOT give them ibuprofen.’

Mr Collins said Amelia had been unwell since Tuesday with a cough, fever and cold. Amelia was given ibuprofen as her mother and step-father were unable to get any Calpol.

‘Within an hour of giving it to her, she dropped dramatically,’ Mr Collins told the Manchester Evening News.

‘She was panting while trying to breathe, her heart rate was very rapid, she couldn’t keep her eyes open, couldn’t lift her head up, her body was shaking, she started being sick on herself and her temperature had risen to 39.4.’

Paramedics rushed to Amelia and managed to bring her temperature down, before telling her parents not to give her ibuprofen.

Amelia’s mother, Maddie, also mother to eight-year-old Katie, said she’s ‘never seen her daughter as poorly in her life’ and they are all now self-isolating.

Doctors haven’t tested Amelia for coronavirus because she isn’t in hospital – health chiefs are only swabbing suspected patients who are critically ill.

It comes as Sir Patrick told MPs in the Health and Social Care Select Committee: ‘The ibuprofen example – it may or may not be right.

‘I don’t know, but the sensible thing to do would be to say don’t take it at the moment, take something else – paracetamol or something.’

The World Health Organisation is also looking into the issue and recommends people using paracetamol rather than ibuprofen.

It comes after Mr Véran, who is in charge of France’s coronavirus battle, warned that taking ibuprofen may worsen symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

The neurologist tweeted: ‘The taking of anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen, cortisone, …) could be a factor in aggravating the infection.

‘In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs or in doubt, ask your doctor for advice.’

The controversial statement went against health chiefs’ advice to use ibuprofen as well as paracetamol to self-medicate for the killer disease.

Ibuprofen is widely taken to relieve pain as well as reduce a fever and aches caused by common colds and flu.

It is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It works by blocking your body’s production of certain natural substances that cause inflammation.

This effect helps to decrease pain or fever, which most COVID-19 patients are known to suffer.

However, some doctors warn the anti-inflammatory effects may dampen the body’s response to infection – inflammation, or swelling, happens when the immune system piles its resources into the site of an injury or infection – slowing recovery.

They may also fuel a process in the body that leads to pneumonia, a severe result of COVID-19 which can lead to death.

Public Health England said there is ‘not currently enough information on ibuprofen use and COVID-19’, but that patients should not be put off using it.

Most patients will have a mild illness and some may need to take medicines to help with raised temperature, headache and other pains.

Other British experts supported Mr Véran’s advice, saying paracetamol is a preferred choice over NSAIDs.

Professor Ian Jones, virologist at the University of Reading, said: ‘The advice relates to Ibuprofen’s anti-inflammatory properties, that is, it dampens down the immune system, which may slow the recovery process.

‘In addition, it is likely, based on the substantial literature around SARS I and the similarities this new virus (SARS-CoV-2) has to SARS I, that the virus reduces a key enzyme which part-regulates the water and salt concentration in the blood and could be part of the pneumonia seen in extreme cases.

‘Ibuprofen aggravates this while paracetamol does not.’

Dr Rupert Beale, of The Francis Crick Institute, said there is ‘a good reason to avoid ibuprofen as it may exacerbate acute kidney injury brought on by any severe illness, including severe COVID-19 disease’.

Dr Tom Wingfield, from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, added: ‘Side effects associated with NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, especially if taken regularly for a prolonged period, are stomach irritation and stress on the kidneys, which can be more severe in people who already have stomach or kidney issues.’

British doctors have previously suggested to only use paracetamol, or acetaminophen in the US, for the treatment of respiratory illness – including coughs, colds and sore throats.

Researchers from the University of Southampton found in 2013 that a combination of paracetamol and ibuprofen is inadvisable, and ibuprofen may even slow down recovery.

Professor Professor Paul Little, of the University of Southampton, who led the study, said treatment with ibuprofen could contribute to the progression of the illness.

He said: ‘This may have something to do with the fact the ibuprofen is an anti-inflammatory.

‘It is possible that the drug is interfering with an important part of the immune response and leads to prolonged symptoms or the progression of symptoms in some individuals.

‘Although we have to be a bit cautious since these were surprise findings, for the moment I would personally not advise most patients to use ibuprofen for symptom control for coughs, colds and sore throats.’

According to Jean-Louis Montastruc, the head of pharmacology at Toulouse hospital, in France, ibuprofen can ‘complicate’ the virus, The Guardian reports.

She told RTL radio: ‘Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is a fever or infection.’

France tightened measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, after it reported 36 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total to 127. More than 5,430 people have tested positive.

The coronavirus outbreak there has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, along with nearby Spain and Italy, which have also been deeply affected by the virus.

Public Health England declined to comment on the change to official advice.