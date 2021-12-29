‘NHS staff shortages pose a greater threat,’ according to calls to reduce Covid isolation from 7 to 5 days.

THOUSANDS OF BRITISH PEOPLE have been quarantined after contracting coronavirus.

Ministers have now been urged to reduce the isolation period to just five days.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, reduced the number of isolation days from ten to seven before the Christmas break.

Officials in the United States reduced their isolation requirements from ten to five days this week, prompting calls in the United Kingdom to reduce isolation even more.

However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) decision in the United States has been criticized, with some calling it “reckless.”

The calls for a reduction in isolation days follow the discovery that the Omicron variant, which accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, is milder, with most people experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Experts have warned that if the current isolation plans are followed, the NHS will be understaffed.

According to Professor Alison Leary, chair of health care and workforce modeling at London Southbank University, up to 40% of the workforce could be absent in the coming weeks.

The impact of isolation on staffing levels, according to Professor Sir John Bell, is currently the biggest threat to the NHS.

“The stress on the health service at the moment, particularly in London, is the effect of staff being quarantined because they’ve been in contact [with someone testing positive],” he said.

“I believe a workforce issue will arise as a result of this very soon.”

Covid isn’t going away, according to one expert, and isolation should be abandoned in order to live with the virus.

While Covid “isn’t going away,” Professor Paul Hunter believes it will be “just one virus” by April 2022.

Professor Hunter believes that because Omicron’s symptoms are less severe, infected Brits will be able to “go about their normal lives” without any quarantine.

Self-isolation rules have wreaked havoc on vital services, including the NHS, with 18,829 doctors out of work as a result of Covid as of December 19.

