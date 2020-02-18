NHS trust apologises for lack of clear signs to its coronavirus isolation pod

An NHS trust has apologised for a lack of ‘robust signage’ to its coronavirus isolation pod after a confused patient who feared she had the virus couldn’t find it.

The unidentified woman accidentally wandered into the cancer unit and A&E, as well as other departments, while looking for the testing facility.

When the woman and her family eventually found the pod at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, they said it was both ‘freezing’ and ‘dirty’.

The husband of the woman, who had flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to both Singapore and Hong Kong, said it was an ‘utterly disorganised farce’.

The hospital has now admitted the ‘signage was not optimum’, adding that posters offering directions contained ‘confusing wording and instructions’.

And it accepted it had failed to ensure ‘staff at all potential entrances to the hospital were briefed in how to direct people’ to the isolated pod.

Makeshift coronavirus isolation ‘pods’ have emerged at hospitals across the UK, with the home nations on high alert for new cases of the illness.

Nine patients have already been diagnosed. One – a Chinese woman who took an Uber to A&E in Lewisham – is the only case still in hospital.

However, leading scientists and health authorities expect there to be more cases in the coming weeks and days, given the severity of the outbreak.

More than 73,000 cases have been recorded across the world – 99 per cent are in China. Almost 1,900 patients have died.

In hope of containing the crisis, the NHS ordered all hospitals to set up the isolation booths and have them running by February 7.

They have been made so patients suspected to have the coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2, can be kept away from the general public.

Rusty portable cabins and windowless shipping containers are being used on the grounds outside of hospitals’ main buildings or in car parks.

Health bosses said pods must have a phone which is available 24 hours a day, so worried patients can speak to a specialist response team at any time.

There must also be clear signs and posters directing patients to the pod, to ensure they don’t come into contact with staff or other people.

Posters have been put up outside hospitals to direct patients to the coronavirus pods if they need to get there.

And there are also signs inside A&E departments to make sure the patients don’t go the wrong way and wander among the public.

Once in a pod, the patient can call a dedicated response team who will determine the risk of infection based upon their recent travel and interactions.

Suspected patients will be referred to pods by NHS 111, if they have a fever, cough or are short of breath after returning from nine countries in Asia.

The coronavirus-hit countries include: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore or Malaysia.

Once home from the pods, patients will be told to self-isolate until their test results come back. They will be taken straight to hospital if they have the virus.

MailOnline understands the NHS 111 pods will only need to be decontaminated if a patient shows symptoms of the virus.

Explaining the error, A James Cook University Hospital spokesperson blamed the national response to the outbreak for changing ‘quickly’.

They said this was associated ‘with some changes in the definition of what the area would be used for’. It is unclear what the pod was used for previously.

The spokesperson admitted to The Guardian this may have led to the ‘posters having some confusing wording and instructions’.

They added: ‘The production of robust signage obviously takes a few days and we were aware that the signage was not optimum.

‘However, what we failed to do was ensure that staff at all potential entrances to the hospital were briefed in how to direct people to the assessment area.’

The woman who struggled to find the pod had been told to attend the testing facility by an NHS 111 call handler based on her symptoms and travel history.

The woman, along with her husband and their son, followed two signs which read ‘NHS111 Coronavirus’ with an arrow pointing up.

But The Guardian reported that the family could not find any further directions, and that neither sign led to a door.

The family eventually received directions to an area outside the main reception, after trying to walk into A&E, the oncology department and a staff office.

The virus is especially deadly to patients with weakened immune systems – such as those who have cancer.

One of the family told the newspaper: ‘We went to the general outpatient reception to be met with alarm but no practice assistance.

‘After visiting another clinic reception we were advised to cross the road and try the staff office.’

In a further mix-up, a receptionist told the family the pod was outside the building and to the left.

But the woman’s husband said: ‘Try as we might we couldn’t find it and I re-entered the main building to ask for help.

‘We were then directed by a member of reception staff to a door further down the building.’

The family eventually found the isolated unit, where they rang NHS 111. But the man had to visit reception again to ask for a nurse to attend.

None of the family, who received an apology from the hospital in a letter, have tested positive for the virus.