NHS trust tells staff to work even if a household member has symptoms of the killer coronavirus

A major NHS trust has reportedly told staff to work even if a household member has the killer coronavirus symptoms, contrary to national guidance.

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals Foundation Trust allegedly emailed staff with the controversial advice as recently as two days ago, HSJ reports.

The Government urges anyone to self-isolate if a family relative or housemate has either a persistent cough or fever, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes the NHS workforce, which is having a concerning impact on staff absence rates. Up to a quarter of medics are off work, unions say.

It comes as the ‘tsunami’ of coronavirus patients pushes the NHS to breaking point, stretching the overwhelmed workforce even thinner.

Cases today have reached more than 33,700, while deaths have soared by 569 in 24 hours, reaching 2,921.

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals (NUTH), which had reported 12 coronavirus deaths as of April 1, covers Freeman Hospital and The Royal Victoria Infirmary among other centres.

The trust’s occupational health department told staff they can attend work if someone in their house potentially has coronavirus, according to an email chain seen by HSJ. The emails were not shared in order to protect the whistleblower.

The department said there was an NUTH policy agreement with Public Health England – which PHE has denied.

It reinforced the importance of national guidance, announced by Prime Minister on Boris Johnson on March 16.

During a press briefing, the PM said ‘if you or anyone in your household’ had one of the two common symptoms – a high temperature or continuous cough – ‘you should stay at home for 14 days’.

NHS workers are not exempt from the rule, which has shown to have a negative impact on staff numbers.

Up to a quarter of staff are off work to self-isolate, according to the Royal College of Physicians.

If these staff had access to a test, they could come back to the frontline immediately if the results were negative.

Damning figures show that just 3,000 of the 550,000 frontline NHS force have been tested.

To maximise staffing, guidelines state that staff should be able to volunteer to stay in a hotel if someone in their home has symptoms.

A letter on March 17 from NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens to all NHS trusts said: ‘For those staff affected by PHE’s 14 day household isolation policy, staff should – on an entirely voluntary basis – be offered the alternative option of staying in NHS-reimbursed hotel accommodation while they continue to work.’

But the NHS Employers website says staff should continue to follow government advice on isolation.

The conflicting advice from advice from the NHS has led to trusts, such as NUTH, bending the government’s rules.

A NUTH spokeswoman said employees who were faced with the possibility of a fortnight in isolation should contact occupational health for personalised advice.

It’s flexibility of the government guidance allows workers to either stay in a hotel or be tested in a bid to keep the employee at work, or be moved to another, less risky ward.

Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association national officer Rob Quick said NUTH has placed ‘its own dangerous spin on national self-isolation guidelines’.

He said: ‘It is just outrageous that Newcastle has told staff they are fit to work when they should be self-isolating due to people they live with displaying symptoms.

‘National guidelines in this instance are crystal clear that people should stay at home for 14 days.’

The trust spokeswoman pointed to NUTH guidance, which said: ‘If you live with someone who is confirmed positive or symptomatic and you are asymptomatic, inform your line manager and contact OH before you take a decision to self-isolate.

‘Your manager will complete a risk assessment. There may be options and adjustments which can be explored with you which will enable you to continue coming to work including working in a different area and there is also the option to provide hotel accommodation for you through this time.

‘Alternatively, working from home may be an option (if applicable) based on the outcome of the risk assessment.’

MailOnline contacted NUTH, NHS England and Improvement and PHE for further comment.

NHSE/I and PHE both directed MailOnline to the other board for clarity on the issue.