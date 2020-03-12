NHS will test 10,000 patients for the killer coronavirus each day

NHS England is ramping up its coronavirus testing capacity so 10,000 swabs can be done a day as it braces for an explosion of cases.

The health service is currently conducting 1,500 daily tests but it’s hoped that within weeks this number will increase by almost seven-fold.

By comparison, South Korea has been able to swab up to 15,000 patients every day for the virus despite having a population of 50million compared to Britain’s 66million.

Currently there are around 100 testing centres in England and every sample has to be sent to one of 12 Public Health England laboratories.

It means patients are left in limbo for around 48 hours waiting for test results to come back.

But now local NHS hospital labs are being equipped with test kits so they can conduct them on-site without having to send samples away.

Most of the people tested should get a result back within 24 hours, according to PHE.

Health chiefs are also rolling out a more sensitive testing method that produces results within 24 hours in a bid to speed up the process.

The NHS will also routinely test patients in hospital even if they show mild symptoms such as cough or cold, with elderly patients and those with chronic health conditions taking priority.

Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said: ‘Wider testing is important as it allows us to continue to meet demand as the number of people being tested increases in the coming weeks.

‘This will ensure that PHE and the NHS have the most robust system possible to understand what is happening with the virus.

‘PHE has continued to process the vast majority of test results within 24 hours of receiving the sample in a PHE laboratory and returning them to NHS colleagues and will continue to do so.’

The development comes as a top doctor warned yesterday that the NHS does not have enough intensive care beds to cope with a coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Ron Daniels, from University Hospitals Birmingham, said an extra 136,000 patients would need intensive care over the coming weeks.

The NHS currently has about 4,050 intensive care beds although Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised to provide an additional 5,000 beds in time for the outbreak.

But Dr Daniels said that number would still be a long way off, stressing: ‘We cannot escalate our capacity readily enough.’

Yesterday MailOnline revealed tThe NHS’ coronavirus website was failing to tell the public they needed to self-isolate for a fortnight if they had just come back from Italy, the worst hit EU country.

The site was only instructing people to stay at home if they had been in certain regions in the North, even though the Government advice was officially extended to all of Italy on Monday night.

The lack of awareness over the guidelines will raise questions over whether the Government is really doing enough to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

A total of six patients have now died and the latest victim was a man in his early 80s who was being treated at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire.

An NHS England spokesman said the NHS 111 coronavirus website would be fixed ‘imminently’ to ensure the self-isolation advice should be issued to anyone returning from Italy.

A Number 10 spokesman said: ‘They are aware of the problem and that information is being urgently updated. Obviously, we have been setting out very clearly in public what the advice is in relation to Italy. But I am aware of the issue and it is being urgently resolved.’

A Department of Health spokesman said: ‘Our advice could not be clearer – anyone returning from Italy should self-isolate as a precaution, even if they have no symptoms.

‘We all have a part to play in combatting this virus and we urge members of the public to look out for each other, pull together and make the right decisions based on the latest advice.’