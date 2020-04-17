NHS workers and patients can park for FREE close to hospitals using JustPark

NHS workers are being offered free parking close to hospitals through the JustPark app.

The company is appealing to local residents and businesses to provide parking spaces in close proximity to medical facilities free of charge, to enable frontline medical professionals to get to and from work easily.

The company has allowed people to take no payment for their spaces and will not be charging a service fee.

Currently, 2,000 spaces have been listed for free and 250 workers have benefited from the car spaces in the past 48 hours at 150 different hospitals.

JustPark is the UK’s most popular parking app and enables unused parking spaces to be listed for others to reserve and pay for in advance.

But in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it is allowing free parking for healthcare workers and patients.

JustPark says it will not levy any fees for either the space holders or the drivers and is offering this to connect key workers and patients with available spaces.

Anthony Eskinazi, Founder and CEO of JustPark said: ‘This is clearly a very difficult time with many challenges that we all need to pull together to overcome. There is a general sense that people want to help one another, and this appeal is one of the ways they can do that.

‘Healthcare staff are working round the clock to care for the public, but there are an increasing number of parking issues facing NHS workers, which is adding to the pressure they are facing at this time.

‘Many people have unused parking spaces in key locations, so we’re appealing for them to support the efforts of our NHS by making them available as free hospital parking to those in need.

‘While it might only be a small step, it is important to ensure the fight against the virus can continue.’

The emergency services are under added strain as the country fights off the coronavirus pandemic.

It is NHS policy to charge for any car parking facilities at hospitals. A spokesperson for NHS Property Services, owner of 10 per cent of NHS estate, told MailOnline: ‘Many of the car parking sites which NHS Property Services (NHSPS) controls already offer free car parking to NHS staff through a pre-approved list.

‘We continue to work closely with our NHS partners and other stakeholders to back initiatives to support frontline workers.’

Dr Jonathan Behar, 39, a Consultant at the Royal Brompton Hospital, commented: ‘Due to the extra pressure that COVID-19 is putting on the NHS, we’re noticing that parking is increasingly becoming an issue – not just for our patients, but for our staff as well.

‘Staff at the hospital are facing long shifts already while we do our best to treat patients, so we urge people who have available parking near hospitals to visit the JustPark website and list it for free.’