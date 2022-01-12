NHS workers in the only area where Covid hospitalizations are on the rise warn of ‘burnout’ and ‘unsustainable’ stress.

NHS workers in the only area where Covid hospitalizations are on the rise have warned of ‘burnout’ and ‘unsustainable’ pressure.

Nurses and doctors on the front lines in England’s only region where Covid hospitalizations are on the rise have warned of “burnout” and “unsustainable” NHS pressure.

In recent days, the rolling seven-day average of Covid hospitalizations has fallen in seven of England’s eight NHS regions, but admissions have continued to rise slowly in the North East and Yorkshire.

As Omicron spreads, one consultant told me that admissions due to the virus had roughly quadrupled in his region since Christmas.

On 2 January, more than 8,700 NHS staff in North East hospital trusts were sick with coronavirus or had to self-isolate, up 110 percent from Boxing Day and the highest in England.

Dr. George Rae, chair of the BMA North East regional council, said the region was “fighting on two fronts,” with an “enormous backlog” of care and staff shortages due to Covid illness putting “unsustainable” pressure on the system.

Caitlynn Eckhardt, a 25-year-old intensive care nurse from Yorkshire who has worked on Covid wards as a respiratory nurse, said the “vast majority” of Covid patients she has treated recently are unvaccinated, and the hospital is “filling up.”

“There are a lot of people coming in even if it isn’t Covid-related,” Ms Eckhardt, who has been working 13-hour shifts, told i, “but you can’t put them anywhere because of the Covid patients.”

“We have a problem with staffing.”

We are working in a busy environment with fewer staff but more patients, and staff members are returning positive and having to isolate for a few days.”

The necessity of isolating positive patients is causing issues, with rising admissions and staff absences as a result of Covid wreaking havoc on an already “depleted” workforce.

Ms Eckhardt says she’s “tired” after two years on the front lines and has considered leaving the field due to burnout.

“It’s just been incessant,” she continued, “and it feels like there isn’t going to be a break at any point.”

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was 16 years old.”

I have only four and a half years of experience, two of which have been in this pandemic.

I believe so.

