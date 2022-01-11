Nicola Sturgeon lifts crowd restrictions ahead of Scotland’s return to the Premiership, as Covid measures are eased.

Fans will be able to attend the return of Scottish Premiership games next week and Scotland Six Nations matches in February thanks to the lifting of restrictions limiting crowds to 500 people at outdoor events.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that crowd restrictions at large outdoor events in Scotland will be lifted as of Monday, in the first easing of measures put in place to combat the Omicron variant.

The Scottish government has been urged to relax some restrictions by the latest Covid data, as the Omicron wave appears to be less likely to cause serious illness or overwhelm the NHS, according to the First Minister.

She told MSPs that up to 30,000 positive cases are being recorded per day, which is nearly half of the initial projection of 50,000 per day.

“We will begin to lift the measures introduced before Christmas beginning next week,” Ms. Sturgeon said, “but we will do so in a phased and careful manner, starting with the lifting of attendance limits on live outdoor events on Monday.”

She went on to say that the Omicron outbreak in Scotland may be “at or near its peak,” with the seven-day daily average for infections in Scotland down 17% from last week and falling in all age groups except the over-85s.

Since Boxing Day, there has been a limit of 500 people at outdoor events.

The lifting of the restrictions will allow the Scottish Premiership, which begins on Monday with Celtic v Hibs, as well as Scotland’s Six Nations matches at Murrayfield next month, to be played in front of fans.

For the time being, however, restrictions such as the closure of nightclubs, pubs, and table-service restaurants, as well as a one-meter social distancing, will remain in effect.

Ms Sturgeon stated that the dates for the removal of additional restrictions would be announced next week.

Despite stricter measures in place, Covid cases in Scotland have grown faster than in England, prompting the Scottish government to lift restrictions.

Despite having been lower when restrictions were introduced last month, average daily cases in Scotland (2,824 per one million population in the week to 6 January) were higher than in England (2,615 per one million).

There was a “complete lack of necessity,” according to Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease epidemiology professor at Edinburgh University.

