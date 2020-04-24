Nicotine for COVID-19? Not so fast, says an expert

The news quickly spread around the world: one of the worst enemies of human health, nicotine, could now fly to the aid of mankind by protecting it from the worst effects of SARS-CoV-2.

Studies, including some published by some of the largest medical journals in the world, are indeed dreaming, indicating that smokers are largely underrepresented among patients whose condition required hospitalization. The authors of these studies would thus have found that only from 1% to 6% of the hospitalized patients were smokers, whereas they represent between 14% and 25% of the general population. One moment, however, says a Quebec expert who believes that certain conclusions are “far-fetched” and that corners have been turned very round. “People who smoke tobacco are not only exposed to nicotine; Nicotine is just one of many molecules in cigarette smoke, said Mathieu Morissette, of the Department of Medicine at Laval University. In fact, almost all of the effects of cigarette smoke are not caused by nicotine. So it may have been a parallel that was drawn a little quickly on this side. Most of the effects of cigarette smoke on the immune system are not due to nicotine. “

It is also important to understand that nicotine, assuming it is effective, does nothing to protect you from possible infection, he adds; rather, it would prevent the symptoms from being too intense. According to certain hypotheses, nicotine slows the spread of the coronavirus throughout the body and therefore the appearance of more serious symptoms. It would also have an effect on the inflammatory response and the cytokine storm that causes so much damage in some patients. It didn’t take more to ignite the enthusiasm of some researchers. For example, a project in France will provide nicotine patches to front-line health workers to see if it protects them. “I’m not saying I share the logic, but I’m saying I understand it even if I think it’s a bit far-fetched,” added Mr. Morissette. These doctors believe that the partial protection that can be conferred by smoking could be by nicotine, hence the reason for putting (patches) on people.

“Could there be a protective effect of having nicotine circulating in our blood? And maybe cause something to the immune system (…) which could decrease the risks of complications of COVID? That’s the logic behind it. Is it correct? In science, there is only one way to find out and that is to test it. Time will tell us. “

The SARS experience

Smoking poses a far more serious health threat than coronavirus, and it would be completely absurd to start smoking in the hope of protecting yourself from the virus. Non-smokers who buy stamps could become addicted to nicotine. Previous experience, especially with severe acute respiratory syndrome, has shown that potent anti-inflammatory therapies are actually more harmful than useful. “So it is not as easy a bridge as an anti-inflammatory treatment, whether it is drug or via the action of tobacco, will protect against the coronavirus, the bridge is not as easy to cross as that” said Mr. Morissette.

And it should be kept in mind that smokers and people with chronic lung disease caused by smoking are more at risk of serious infections and severe viral infections than others, he said. “Everything we know about viral infections and smoking is anything but protection,” added Mr. Morissette. The simple act of smoking will trigger an inflammatory pulmonary response because it damages the lung. The fact remains that humanity is faced with an almost unprecedented public health emergency and an “extremely surprising” virus which is shaking up several well-established notions. This probably explains the eagerness of some researchers to explore avenues that seem the least promising.

“Normally, if there was no emergency, we might have gone more through animal models to try to see if this is something that can be assumed, instead of going directly with kinds of clinical trials in humans, concluded Morissette. It is more the fact that COVID is widespread around the world, people are in a hurry to find something that can help. (…) Clearly the corners have been turned a little round. “

Photo credit: Archives.