‘No one else is allowed in my kitchen – we once had Christmas dinner at nearly midnight,’ Andi Oliver says at Christmas.

‘No one else is allowed in my kitchen – we had Christmas dinner at nearly midnight once,’ says Andi Oliver at Christmas.

‘People underestimate Caribbean food; they think it’s just a piece of dry jerk chicken and some bad rice and peas, but it’s so much more.’

The big day may be approaching, along with the peeling of kilos of sprouts and the roasting of a thousand root vegetables, but Andi Oliver has been preparing for the occasion for quite some time.

“I’ve already had a few Christmases,” she says.

The chef and broadcaster is the host of a new BBC show in which she visits Glasgow families to learn about their food-related holiday traditions.

“It was peak Andi Oliver, getting to root around in their houses.”

They were wonderful people, and I got to see behind the scenes, how they operate, and the food was incredible.

Each family did the special detail in the meal in their own way.”

Andi sat at the tables of a Punjabi and an Italian family, and while you might think there’s not much you can teach the 57-year-old host of Great British Menu and regular panellist on Radio 4’s Kitchen Cabinet, she certainly took something back to her own kitchen.

She exclaims, “I learned how to make proper porchetta – the curing, herbal salting process.”

“And in a special pan that their great grandmother used, the Punjabi family made curried parsnips and bread sauce, as well as a special soup that was a family tradition.”

It had been fantastic.”

Andi hadn’t been to Glasgow in years, not since her days with best friend Neneh Cherry in the post-punk band Rip Rig (plus) Panic in the early 1980s.

“We’d do gigs there, get pissed, and then leave.”

But when I arrived this time, I was like, ‘Oh my God, stunning architecture.’

I love Scotland, and if they could figure out how to heat it up, I’d be living there right now.

Imagine if those tiny islands were scorching…”

And, while we’re on the subject of hot little islands, Andi’s other big TV project right now is a new travel documentary about the Caribbean, which will focus on.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy