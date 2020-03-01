Nobody is immune to pictures TIME ONLINE

content Read on one page content page 1

–Nobody is immune to pictures

Page 2

– We can learn to fear better

Fear is one of the most frequently aestheticized feelings in cultural history. Entire genres like the horror film or the scary story are based on it. Infection fictions like in the movies Outbreak or Contagation play successfully with the fear of the audience. But what if, as now, there is a real emergency: Is our view of the actual events possibly clouded by images and moods from all of these stories?

Reporting on the spread of the corona virus in recent weeks has created seemingly familiar exceptional situations: people in protective suits, hasty hamster purchases, dismayed looking politicians in front of screens with maps that have turned red in part. These are images that we know from films and that call up further images from these films. In order to make the invisible part of the virus visible, if possible understandable, we illustrate our fears with set pieces from invented stories. The blending of fiction and reality is a problem, because these stories were designed to entertain us too tense, not to prepare for the event of an actual pandemic that, above all, requires clear vision and prudent action.

It is a strange and frightening observation that almost every human fear becomes material for cultural games at some point. In China, for example, the video game was just being launched Plague Inc. prohibited, which allows players to embody a pathogen. The goal is to wipe out the world’s population. Plague Inc. works like a classic strategy game, but you don’t move armies on a world map, you spread a deadly disease. Have millions of people Plague Inc. Already played since 2012, but one would initially assume that at least now that a real pandemic is imminent, people have in mind other than playing a pandemic. And yet the opposite is the case. Since the disease first spread to China in December 2019, the game has again become a bestseller there. In the app stores, the title shot to number 1. The situation was similar during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa a few years ago. During this time, the sales of the game increased considerably.

The developers of the game announce Plague Inc. should be “realistic” and “informative” and should not be used to dramatize serious events. But it was just a game; You should get reliable information about the corona virus from the World Health Organization. Here is the dirty secret of the success of Plague Inc. to: You don’t buy a game primarily to get information (there are books, newspapers and Wikipedia for that), but to be entertained. Plague Inc. like other games of this kind, picks up on the psychological phenomenon of fear of fear and thus makes collective forms of paranoia and panic consumable. It is a natural and traditional process. The success of Plague Inc. is just one example of the strange twists and turns of our cultural appetite, such as the things we’re most afraid of that invite us to play with them, to indulge in them.

The noble wish for catharsis?

This puzzling process has occupied literary theory since its inception. Aristotle explained the fact that people watch tragedies with the cathartic effect of pity (eleos) and fear (phobos), which is supposed to clean the viewer from unpleasant passions. An early and influential attempt to explain the embarrassing observation that people spend part of their free time enjoying tales of terrible things. But whether it’s really the desire for catharsis that makes people like a game now Plague Inc. to buy? There are indications that developers may feel as though they are part of a frivolous culture that cynically enjoys others’ suffering and is also doing business with it. For the victims of Ebola, they called for a fundraiser.

That fiction makes horror enjoyable is a constant source of cultural fears, as the numerous controversies about violence in books, films, series or video games show. This includes the fear that the fictitious acts could lead young people to real crimes. Or the fear that people may become dull in the face of real human suffering. Just as the case of horror apparently increases the joy of playing horror, so is the outrage at this joy of playing.

The ban on Plague Inc. in China is an expression of this outrage. This may be because you want to control the narratives that affect people’s fear behavior. How we fear is important. The numerous books, films, series and video games that deal with the topics of infection and contamination have a major impact on the perception of an event such as the impending corona pandemic.

Our fears are not only illustrated by recent cultural-industrial products. Set pieces from classics also contribute, such as Giovanni Boccaccios decamerone, whose frame story is based on a group of people hiding from the plague and telling stories to distract each other. Or Albert Camus’ allegorical novel The plaguewho negotiates political and philosophical issues based on an epidemic outbreak.