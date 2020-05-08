Non-woven fabrics for mouth-nose coverings on offer

The various measures to curb the spread of the SARS CoV-2 corona virus have increased the need for mouth-to-nose coverage. A mask requirement has been in force throughout Germany since April 27, 2020.

With cuturon® 307.034 and 307.047 and varitess® 494.115 and 214.048, Lahnpaper offers various nonwovens for the manufacture of mouth-nose covers. All of the above-mentioned varieties have very good air permeability, which enables comfortable breathing. The products can be printed with certain printing technologies. We recommend performing print tests in advance. varitess® 494.115 is washable and suitable for sewing.

We would like to point out that the nonwovens mentioned are only suitable for the manufacture of mouth-nose covers (“community masks”, everyday masks). These are not certified for medical products – such as mouth-nose protection / surgical masks, FFP2 / FFP3 masks – or personal protective equipment.

Lahnpaper has been developing, producing and processing specialty papers and nonwovens for more than 100 years. The products are used, for example, in sophisticated industrial products, unique print products, security documents or wallpapers.

Other Lahnpaper products can be tested as needed for the manufacture of mouth-nose covers.

Promotions

About Lahnpaper:

With annual sales of approx. € 47 million, LAHNPAPER is a medium-sized company of the Kajo Neukirchen Group in Eschborn and a leading manufacturer of synthetic fiber papers, impregnated special papers and nonwovens. LAHNPAPER is a market leader in selected market segments with a special paper machine and flexible production options. The company employs around 180 people.

www.lahnpaper.de