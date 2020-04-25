“Not consulting is not the right strategy

In the shadow of the Covid-19 epidemic, that of dengue fever has been progressing at a breakneck pace for several months. But then, what are their respective symptoms? Are the people at risk the same? And above all, what are the actions to adopt and those to proscribe at the first sign of contamination? Geneviève Dennetière, a doctor in charge of the regional health agency’s watch unit, responds.

News Flash: How to differentiate dengue from Covid-19?

Geneviève Dennetière: The two pathologies can sometimes be similar, because they share common signs such as fever, headache or abnormal tiredness. However, for dengue fever – the incubation period of which ranges from two to seven days, sometimes up to ten – there is more pain, especially in the joints or behind the eyes, as well as a rash. For the Covid, although it is not systematic, there are some respiratory signs, cough, symptoms that are more like the flu. Here, we are only talking about minor forms. For more severe cases of Coronavirus, there is difficulty breathing. But overall, we note that people with dengue fever are sicker than those affected by Covid.

FI: Are the people at risk the same?

G. D.: Yes, we find the same type of profile: people suffering from comorbidity, that is to say, weakened by other pathologies, as well as the elderly. There have been officially four deaths in Mayotte linked to the Coronavirus epidemic and 15 deaths linked to dengue since the beginning of the year and these are generally in the two cases of the elderly with a fragile state of health.

FI: What are the risks for carriers of the two diseases?

G. D.: We have a few documented cases of co-infection since the appearance of Covid in the territory. These are two diseases that have effects on the body, so necessarily contracting both at the same time does not improve things. Now, the excess mortality associated with the existence of these two epidemics has not yet been observed. But obviously, you have to be in good health to be able to defend yourself.

FI: How to react when one of these symptoms appears? When should you turn to a health professional?

G. D.: Given the current context, you should call a doctor in case of fever or respiratory problems for the elderly. There is also a small sign that we find regularly in the event of Covid, it is the sudden loss of smell. There, the order is to call 15 who will send a team to take samples at home. For dengue, there are also asymptomatic patients, but they are a minority. For the others, it is above all brutal fatigue which can last a week or even ten days which gives the alert. In this case, you should call a doctor or a clinic. All the reference centers are equipped with rapid tests and it is very important to carry them out, because it can also be other pathologies present on the territory like typhoid fever.

FI: The Minister of Health recalled that taking anti-inflammatory drugs could be an aggravating factor in the case of Covid +. What about dengue fever? Are other behaviors to be avoided?

G. D.: There, it’s simple: anti-inflammatory drugs are prohibited, both for Covid-19 and for dengue, for which they can promote bleeding. Many people take ibuprofen for fever, it should absolutely not be done at this time and prefer paracetamol, which can also be used in case of pain, for dengue as for Covid. Regarding treatment with chloroquine, it is very important to remind those who already have it at home that they should not self-medicate. Therapeutic doses are very porous for fatal doses, so in no case should they be taken without the advice of a doctor.

FI: However, for fear of contaminating others or exposing yourself to additional risks, some people have given up seeing a doctor since the start of the health crisis …

G. D.: It’s not a good strategy at all! At each facility, there are channels that have been put in place so that potential Covid-19 carriers are not mixed with other patients. It’s imperative to get treatment. For those who are afraid of contaminating others, all the consultation points provide masks. And for people with chronic conditions like hypertension, now is not the time to stop treatment because your prescription has not been refilled. Also, Covid is a new disease, but it is not a shameful disease. We observe that many people hide when they have symptoms: neighbors should not be aware, some landlords even put tenants on the street when they learned that they had Coronavirus. No one should be stigmatized, it is a real danger for the whole community.

FI: A community which is therefore already particularly exposed to dengue fever, since the number of cases has jumped for several consecutive months. How to explain it?

G. D.: We have indeed seen a trend since the start of the year: 3,000 cases in 2020, and that’s huge. The last epidemic, in 2014, had just over 500 cases. Now, we are told more than 200 a week, and it is only the patients who consult, so there are many more that we do not count. This increase in the number of cases has no particular explanation other than waste, car carcasses, tires, anything that can be a source of water collection … If we want to overcome it, the the only thing to do is to roll up your sleeves, clean up at home to get rid of all potential lodgings.

FI: What about the number of cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever, an aggravated form of the disease?

G. D.: It is not widely distributed in Mayotte, since around 8% of people with dengue fever are hospitalized, and not necessarily for severe or severe forms. They are more common when dengue fever is contracted by someone who has had it in the form of another serotype *. For dengue, there are four and that currently circulating in Mayotte is type 1 and type 2 for that of Reunion. If someone contracts two different forms (in their lifetime, note), there may be a greater risk of worsening, such as the hemorrhagic form. This is also the reason why the laboratory checks the tests every time, to make sure that it is always the same serotype that circulates in Mayotte, and it is the case today.

* A serotype designates a category into which certain viruses are classified according to their impact on antibodies.