Now panic-buying shoppers form a massive queue outside a Superdrug ‘to buy hand sanitiser’

After raiding supermarket shelves of toilet roll and dry pasta over the weekend, panic-buying Brits are now queuing outside Superdrug for hand sanitiser.

Eager shoppers were filmed lining up outside a store in Newham, east London, to get their hands on antibacterial gel as coronavirus panic grips the nation.

The government will today today meet with supermarket bosses to discuss how retailers are to ration products and deal with the huge demand.

It comes as two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wales, taking the UK total to 280 and a man in his 60s became the third patient to die from the illness.

Speaking to MailOnline, one East Ham local said: ‘I spoke to the staff to understand if there was a promotion on. He smiled and told me that people were queuing for the hand sanitiser gel, which the store had restricted to two per person.

‘Potentially it looked like people were queuing in family groups to buy multiple ones’.

Footage showed that the line, which formed on Sunday morning, stretched right down the high street, blocking the entrance to many other businesses in the area.

It stretched back at least five stores and stopped outside the Primark store also on the street.

Last week the government urged people not to panic buy – but this didn’t stop many piling their trolleys up high this weekend.

As the panic intensifies around the coronavirus people continue to panic buy and have been raiding their local supermarkets in order to stock up on long life food products such as pasta and tinned foods as well as house hold cleaners and toilet roll.

The government had previously urged people not to sweep shelves while Public Health England said people should be ‘prepared’.

The virus, that started in Wuhan, China, has so far killed three people in the UK, with 278 cases having been confirmed across the country.

Charities across the UK are preparing to feed children if schools continue to close as more institutions take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

But what goods could be impacted by the virus and what should you really be stocking up on?

Cheese, coffee and pasta: The UK currently sources most of its food from Europe and supply restrictions could mean less cheese, coffee and pasta.

Italian food producers have warned that they could be affected by the closure of factories in northern Italy.

Many have taken steps to stop running out and have started to stock pile in the UK.

Fish, garlic, vitamins: China is huge supplier of fish to the UK market it exports more fish to the UK than any other country, according to HMRC.

Those who like a little more taste of their food will also want to stock up on garlic. China supplies a third of the UK’s garlic and if supply chains are hit then there could be a shortage.

It also supplies the world with most vitamin supplements.

Already across the UK we have seen that consumers are not just worried about food items, but also about cleaning products.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black told The Grocer that he would be more worried about the supply of clothing if he were a supermarket, as companies such as Marks & Spencer and Primark have also claimed they could lose money due to factory closures.

It was previously highlighted that wedding dress supplies in the UK could be hit as most of the UK’s stock comes from China.

The oil market has already took a hit this week when markets opened on Monday and last week it was revealed that some car production plants in Europe had to close their doors due to the lack of parts coming in from China.

It’s unlikely that the UK will run out of food and a government meeting today will sure up future plans with the UK supermarkets.

Experts today said that the supply chain in the UK is resilient and is strong enough to face months of coronavirus panic buying.

The CEO of the Food and Drink Federation admitted that there had been some disruption but that the UK could cope.

Speaking to Ian Wright said: ‘At this stage supply chains have experienced disruption but there is no evidence of significant disruption to food supplies. UK food and drink manufacturers have robust procedures in place.’

While officials in the UK have claimed there is no need to stock pile items amid the coronavirus outbreak, The American Red Cross recommended a two week supply.

It claimed you should have a 14 supply for everyone in your household of items that are easy to cook and store such as oats, pasta and canned goods.

– At last a gallon of water each day per person and per pet

– Hygiene products such as soaps, nappies and sanitary towels

– 30 day supply of prescription medication

– First aid kit

In the event of a food shortage in the UK, the government could be forced to strip competition law so that firms can work together to deliver enough food and product to people across the country.

This will means that firms will be able to collaborate and avoid fines for doing so, pooling their resources to help the common good.

A similar proposal has also been suggested when talking about the UK’s exit from the EU – depending on the deals the UK government is able to strike.

Some reports on social media this weekend suggested that Tesco had stripped offers from the products it was now rationing.

However the competition watchdog has already warned firms they could be fined if they take advantage of consumers who have become panicked about the coronavirus.

Officials at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today said they would take strict action.

The CMA also said it would consider writing to the Government to implement pricing measures for certain products if problems arise.

This however does not stop people selling similar products on online market places such as eBay for huge markups.

MailOnline has contacted Tesco.

Discussion of foot shortages in the UK were last rife when it was announced that the UK would be leaving the European Union.

In the pre 19th century food was scarce in the UK and Britain suffered through Britain 95 famines during the Middle Age.

In the 19th and 20th century hunger had mainly subsided but in 1840 issues with food production hit many European countries.

As a result it was known as the ‘hungry forties’.

Through the 21st century many on lower incomes in the UK have struggled to make ends meet and in 2006 food banks were introduced across the country in order to help many people subsidise their shopping baskets.