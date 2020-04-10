Number of corona deaths can be related to poor air quality: RIVM wants to participate in research

Harvard researchers found that a minimal increase in particulate matter in the air in the years leading up to the pandemic now causes fifteen percent more corona deaths. They came to this conclusion on the basis of a broad data analysis, comparing air quality data with the number of corona deaths, Zembla reports.

Brabant hit hard for virus outbreak

Politicians from Brabant called on Thursday to investigate the link between air pollution and corona mortality. Brabant has been hit hard by the virus outbreak and is known for the relatively poor air quality due to traffic, livestock farming and industry.

“The link between these two factors is becoming increasingly likely,” says pulmonologist Hans In ‘t Veen. As a pulmonologist, he was involved in the national Clean Air Agreement on behalf of the Dutch Association of Physicians for Pulmonary Diseases and is now calling for more research in the Netherlands.

“First of all, you want to know whether such a connection can also be established in the Netherlands. RIVM should pay attention to this, now or later. ”

Also big hits during Q fever epidemic

Brabant surgeon Ignas van Bebber previously noticed that the worst-hit areas in East Brabant were also severely hit in 2009 during the Q fever epidemic.

In response to questions from Zembla, RIVM says that it is ‘desirable’ to ‘conduct such research in different countries and continents’. RIVM is examining whether two investigations can be started in the short term:

one to the influence of weather and climate on the onset, severity and course of the COVID-19 outbreak,

and one to the contribution of air pollution to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

RIVM is part of the MCC Collaborative Research Network, a network of researchers from more than 40 countries around the world.

‘It is plausible that air quality is the cause’

Epidemiologist Roel Vermeulen of Utrecht University and the UMCU: “Based on the research at Harvard, we cannot yet say whether air quality itself is the cause. But it is a serious possibility. Air quality in general is very important for public health. It has an effect on higher mortality, cardiovascular disease and lung disease. So I think the call for Dutch research, possibly in collaboration with other countries, is a good idea. ”

Read all about the corona virus in our live blog and on our special theme page.

ALSO READ:

Why do so many corona cases occur in Northeast Brabant? Political parties want research

Young people in West Brabant hard learners, more than 70 fines in one day because they do not keep their distance

Corona a punishment from God? Letter section distributes readers of the weekly Altena Nieuws

Certainly 28,000 independent entrepreneurs in Brabant are squeezed by the corona crisis

This video explains how Brabant became a corona fire: