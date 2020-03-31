Number of corona patients on Dutch ICs passes the thousand | NOW

The number of corona patients on Dutch intensive care units (ICs) has passed the thousand. The counter is at 1,005 on Monday morning, according to figures from the National Intensive Care Evaluation (NICE).

NICE bases this number on the basis of data supplied by ICs themselves. The figures are updated several times a day, but are not always complete due to hospital crowds.

The vast majority of patients have been proven to have COVID-19. A small proportion of patients are on ICU with suspicion of the disease, but they are treated as a corona patient to be sure.

Due to the rapid rise of corona patients on ICs, there is a shortage of beds. On Wednesday April 1, the number of beds must be increased to sixteen hundred. Of these, 1,025 are reserved for corona patients. The rest is for people with other diseases.

The goal of sixteen hundred would have already been reached, chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care (NVIC) Diederik Gommers said last Saturday to The Parool.

Patient peak is expected at the end of May

Patient distribution and bed capacity are coordinated nationally from Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. From every morning, healthcare providers check how many IC beds are available where.

The peak in the number of corona patients is expected at the end of May, which will require at least 2,200 beds. That number of strokes will be “exciting” according to Gommers. “Somewhere it will crack,” he told the newspaper.

In order to ensure that intensive care units can handle the large number of patients and that the available beds are used optimally, patients will be spread over various hospitals. For example, several patients in the North Brabant seat of the fire had already been transferred to other provinces.

Defense and independent clinics provide ventilation machines

In addition to the pressure on the availability of beds, ICs also fear a shortage of respiratory machines. The government has ordered thousands, but it is uncertain whether they will be delivered on time. Defense makes 40 machines available and independent clinics jointly supply 70, Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health) reported in a letter to parliament on Wednesday (PDF).

De Jonge also sees this as the possibility of connecting two patients to one ventilator. The NVIC shared a manual for members on Wednesday on how to split emergency machines for multiple patients. “But that’s really one last resort“said De Jonge.

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.