Nurse, 70, who served 44 years with the NHS dies from coronavirus

A 70-year-old nurse who served for 44 years and a consultant geriatrician are the latest NHS heroes to die after treating coronavirus patients.

Alice Kit Tak Ong, who was described as ‘completely dedicated’ to her patients, died from the virus on Tuesday morning, two weeks after being admitted to the Royal Free hospital in London.

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai was taken into the intensive care unit at Kingston Hospital on March 31 and died four days later, becoming the 13th frontline medic to succumb to the disease.

In a statement, a spokesman for the hospital said Dr Anton had completed his last shift with the hospital on March 20.

‘It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of a consultant geriatrician who was part of the team…Dr Anton Sebastianpillai died on Saturday 4 April 2020 having been cared for in the hospital’s intensive care unit since March 31.

‘Dr Sebastianpillai completed his last shift with us on March 20 and we would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family.’

The Peradeniya Medical School Alumni Association of the United Kingdom said the doctor had retired from his career and had volunteered to work with Covid-19 patients.

London has been the worst hit are of the UK, with 1,353 deaths and over 11,000 cases.

Speaking to The Guardian today, Ms Ong’s daughter said her mother had spent her life helping others.

Melissa Ong said her mother ‘loved her job and she loved her patients’.

‘She was completely dedicated to her work, that’s what she was doing until the moment she was taken ill’, she said.

It is believed that she may have contracted the disease while working at a hospital without protective equipment.

She had first come to the UK at just 23-year-old to study nursing.

The government and NHS England have been criticised for the lack of protective equipment such as face masks and gloves that have been provided to health care workers battling with the disease.