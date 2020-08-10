Obese people ‘could be told to stay at home if second wave of coronavirus hits’ – Latest News

Part of the plan is to use a more focused approach – a “stiletto not a sledgehammer” – by selecting people who are especially vulnerable to the effects of the virus and asking them to stay inside, a cabinet minister told The Sunday Telegraph.

The government is believed to be considering a “more sophisticated model” for shielding ahead of winter to avoid another national lockdown.

If infection rates start to soar once again this Autumn, obese people may be asked to shield at home as one of the groups vulnerable to Covid-19

These groups could include obese Brits and the over 50s.

Obese Brits are among the vulnerable groups who may be asked to stay at home this August if a second wave of coronavirus infections bloom.

A cabinet minister said: “They are understanding that age does come into it.”

Officials are looking at NHS data on vulnerable groups in preparation for a second wave, it is reported.

Since the beginning of August, millions of shielding individuals were finally told they could leave their homes.

“You can’t say that every fat person has to shield – it will be more subtle.”

He continued: “The shielding cohort is way too broad.

However, in Northern England, tight restrictions have been imposed on Greater Manchester, parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

For some, it was the first time in four months.

Statistics show that a large number of people who will contract the killer virus have a BMI of over 25.

The Northern lockdown aimed to reduce the rates of infection in the areas after numbers soared.

People with obesity more often require intensive care and present challenges in patient management due to their size.

The NHS says one in every four UK adults is obese.

Health systems are often not set up to handle patients who are obese – they often need special beds and transport equipment and diagnostic imaging can be more difficult to obtain, reports World Obesity.

The Better Health campaign is designed to help people to lose weight.

And as part of the government’s attempt to protect people from the virus, a new anti-obesity strategy has been announced.