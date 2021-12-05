Obesity could be cured without dieting or exercise by turning off the ‘hungry hormone,’ according to a new study.

Obesity could be cured without dieting or exercise by turning off the ‘hungry hormone,’ according to a groundbreaking trial.

The NHS has launched a radical trial to see if obesity can be cured by turning off the “hungry hormone” without dieting or exercise.

The procedure would reduce the desire to overeat and weight loss in just 40 minutes and cost the NHS £1,500 – less than a quarter of the cost of traditional fat-loss surgery.

Nearly 80 volunteers will participate in a trial led by Ahmed R Ahmed, a bariatric surgeon at London’s St Mary’s Hospital, in which their ghrelin, dubbed the “hungry hormone,” will be turned off.

The NHS only performs 6,000 bariatric procedures such as gastric bands, bypasses, and sleeves per year due to cost and logistics, resulting in long waiting lists.

Mr Ahmed told MailOnline that if bariatric embolization became commonplace, patients could be out of the hospital in two hours.

He said, “You could go in hungry and leave not hungry.”

The doctor believes that the method’s quickness and low cost will make obesity treatment more accessible to a wider range of people, but that its efficacy must first be proven.

“We really need to know that it’s the intervention itself that’s having the effect, and it’s not just a placebo effect,” he added.

A small cut in the groin or wrist is used to pass a hollow wire up through blood vessels during the procedure, which is done under local anaesthetic.

Microscopic beads are then implanted in an artery that serves the upper stomach, known as the fundus, blocking it and thus reducing ghrelin production.

Obese patients lost nearly ten percent of their weight on average after the procedure, according to small-scale studies, though some lost significantly more.

Weight loss of this magnitude would have a significant positive impact on health, reversing type 2 diabetes and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Mr. Ahmed and his colleagues are looking for 76 obese volunteers with a BMI of 35 to 50.

Half of the participants will receive blocker beads, while the others will receive a saline solution placebo, and all will be monitored for a year.

Imperial College London has backed the trial, which has received £1.2 million from the NHS’s National Institute of Health Research.

Although no patients have received the treatment in the United Kingdom, it has been given to around 25 in the United States. One of them was local nurse Kirsten Kerfoot, 32, who has since lost six and a half stone.

“I can’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been overweight or obese,” the mother of one, who stands 5ft 11in and weighs 15 stone, said.

“I used to see a commercial for Chinese food on TV and think, ‘I want it!’

