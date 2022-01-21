Official Covid symptom list based on NHS, WHO, CDC, and ZOE research

Official Covid symptom list based on the NHS, WHO, CDC, and ZOE study

There are a variety of symptoms associated with covid variants, but what are the official signs, according to medical experts like the NHS and the US CDC?

Many medical professionals and scientists have been studying each variant and looking at its symptoms after living with the virus for two years.

Many people can now present without the typical covid symptoms, so it’s critical that we test on a regular basis, as FM Nicola Sturgeon has emphasized.

There are three’main’ symptoms of covid, including fever and cough, but other symptoms such as nausea, back pain, and a rash may be less well-known.

So, according to the experts, what is the full list of official symptoms?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, NHS advice has remained unchanged.

The following are the three symptoms:

Children have the same symptoms as adults, but the NHS notes that the cases are usually less serious.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the virus’s symptoms into three categories: common, less common, and serious.

The following are the most common symptoms:

The following are some of the less common signs and symptoms:

The following are severe symptoms:

Those experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical help right away, but they should call ahead before going to a doctor or health facility.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledge that a ‘wide range’ of symptoms have been reported, with symptoms appearing two to 14 days after virus exposure.

Listed below are the symptoms:

They also recommend that people seek emergency medical help if they develop the following symptoms:

The ZOE covid study is funded by a grant from the Department of Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom, and it has the support of NHS Wales and NHS Scotland.

It’s the world’s biggest Coronavirus research project.

The following are the most important symptoms to look for right now:

ZOE has so far listed the following symptoms as additional symptoms: