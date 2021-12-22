Omicron: Although there is promising data on the variant, the NHS may still be overwhelmed.

This week, we saw promising evidence that the Covid variant Omicron is causing less severe infections in infected people than the Delta variant.

Parents who are concerned about their children’s risk of illness will be relieved to learn that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children under the age of 12.

While some parents will opt to not vaccinate their children due to the low risk of serious disease in that age group, others are eager to provide them with the best possible protection.

Previous coronavirus outbreaks appear to have started among school-aged children, suggesting that expanding the vaccine to this age group could help limit future transmission.

Unfortunately for Boris Johnson, the decision comes far too late to stop the current wave, which has now surpassed 100,000 cases per day for the first time in history.

The Prime Minister stands alone among the UK’s leaders, insistent for the time being that England’s light-touch restrictions are enough to keep the NHS from collapsing.

After Christmas, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are all enacting tougher measures.

Either Mr Johnson or the devolved administrations’ leaders are mistaken.

This week, promising evidence emerged that Omicron is producing less severe outcomes than Delta, but this may not be enough to prevent a wave of hospitalizations that threatens the health system’s survival.

There’s still a chance that more rules will be needed in England next week, igniting a massive battle first within the Cabinet, then between the Prime Minister and his backbenchers.

Mr Johnson will spend his Christmas hoping that the data continues to trend in the right direction; if it doesn’t, a New Year’s Eve U-turn could be spectacular.

