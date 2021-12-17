Daily Omicron cases have increased by 50% in the last 24 hours as Brits rush to get booster shots.

In the last 24 hours, OMICRON cases in the UK have increased by 1,576, bringing the total to 4,713.

In one day, the mutant variant’s infection rate increased by 50%.

Booster slots for over-30s became available on the NHS website this morning.

People rushed to book appointments to be fully protected against the variant, after new data revealed that three vaccines are required to combat the infection.

There are 1,534 new cases reported today in England, 27 in Scotland, and 15 in Wales.

Boris Johnson confirmed this morning that the first UK death from the Omicron variant had occurred.

The UKHSA found ten patients with the mutated strain in English hospitals, aged 18 to 85, and the majority of whom had received two vaccinations.

To combat the wave of variant cases, Brits have been advised to get their boosters.

“Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations, and unfortunately, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” the Prime Minister said during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, west London.

“So I think the idea that this is a milder version of the virus is something we need to put to the side and just acknowledge the rate at which it is spreading through the population.”

“So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters,” says the narrator.

According to the most recent research, boosters can protect you from Omicron infection by up to 75%.

After six months, UKHSA figures showed that immunity to two AstraZeneca doses was close to zero, but protection from the super-strain rocket was as high as 70% with a third dose from Pfizer.

Even with full protection, it’s still recommended to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and keep windows open for ventilation as cases rise and Christmas approaches.

The Sun’s Jab’s Army has urged Britons to come forward and have their life-saving Covid shot, as well as volunteers to help with the rollout.

It comes as the NHS website for booking boosters crashed as thousands of Britons flocked to the site in the hopes of securing a spot, and the lateral flow ordering site announced that it had run out of boosters for the day.

Long snakes of people queued outside hubs all over the country, prompting walk-in centers like the Greendale Vaccination Centre in Devon to say they couldn’t accept any more people due to high demand.