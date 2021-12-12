Omicron cases have increased by 65 percent in just 24 hours, prompting calls for British citizens to get their booster shots.

Omicron cases have increased by 65 percent in just 24 hours, prompting the government to urge Brits to get their booster shots.

OMICRON cases have increased by 65% in just 24 hours, prompting the government to urge Brits to get their life-saving booster Covid vaccines.

A total of 1,239 Omicron cases have been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed variant cases to 3,137.

As Omicron continues to grip the country, MPs are reportedly being told to be “on standby” to vote on new restrictions during the Christmas week.

According to reports, MPs have been told to prepare for a Parliament recall on December 21 if the Covid situation worsens.

