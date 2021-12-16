Omicron covid latest – For thousands of Britons, Christmas has been ruined because any positive test from today means being isolated on Christmas Day.

According to the rules, anyone who tests positive for covid must isolate for 10 days, which means the last day to get covid and still see friends and family on Christmas Day was yesterday.

Those who test positive today will not be released until the following day, Christmas Day.

According to The Times, the Omicron covid variant is so common that one million Britons, or one in every 70, will be alone on Christmas Day for the second year in a row, missing out on visits from friends and family.

Tory MPs will vote against Boris Johnson tonight in a raging rebellion over vaccine passports.

Despite the loss of the PM’s majority, No10 has vowed to go ahead with the measure.

It comes amid dire warnings that any attempt to impose more stringent Plan C restrictions would elicit even more vehement opposition.

Covid certification rules for nightclubs, mega-bars, and stadiums are expected to be supported by Labour MPs in the Commons.

The Prime Minister stoked Tory fears last night by refusing to rule out further restrictions before Christmas.

A map depicts some of the first areas infected with the Omicron variant, which is now spreading rapidly across the UK.

The South East, particularly London, has become a hotbed of activity.

The genetic research center tracks Covid variants and details where they are most common with a two-week lag.

South Northamptonshire was reporting 26 Omicron cases per week, with hotspots in the surrounding areas, according to its most recent map, which uses data up to December 4.

Lewisham, however, is the second most affected area, with ten cases per week.

The other London boroughs with higher cases are Newham, Barking, and Dagenham.

Insiders say that if more restrictions are put in place to combat Omicron, furlough could be reinstated.

Ministers are being urged to ensure that employees and employers are aided if their businesses are forced to close.

According to today’s Sun, secret plans are being put in place to shut down pubs and restaurants in the coming weeks if the mutant strain brings hospitals to their knees.

It has sparked fears that millions of people will lose their jobs unless Rishi Sunak can conjure up financial aid once more.

Downing Street announced last month that it would no longer fund workers’ wages at such a high cost.

“That could mean a return to the furlough scheme,” a Treasury source told The New York Times, “but it depends on what, if any, additional restrictions are required.”

