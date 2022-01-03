Omicron disrupts frontline services as No. 10 orders ‘robust’ plans to deal with a massive increase in employee absence.

Government agencies have been told to review their plans for dealing with staff absences of up to 25%.

On Sunday, emergency plans were put in place to deal with chronic staff shortages in frontline services as absences caused by the Omicron variant began to severely disrupt sectors ranging from refuse collection to care homes.

The Government revealed that it has asked public sector bodies to test their contingency plans for staff sickness rates of up to 25% as bins went unemptied in cities from Birmingham to Glasgow, and one care home association asked for volunteers among residents’ families.

Covid-related absences in the NHS in England increased by 63% last week to more than 40,000, confirming a warning from one health chief this weekend that staff are working “flat out” and that the next few days are critical to understanding the Omicron outbreak’s trajectory.

Boris Johnson, according to Downing Street, has ordered ministers to develop “robust contingency plans” for high levels of workplace absence.

Officials said they were planning to cancel less-urgent services during the winter.

These could include things like fewer bin collections, parking permit suspensions, and library openings.

“It’s possible that services will be disrupted,” a government source said, “but the goal is to minimize disruption so that critical services are not impacted.”

Despite the Government’s declaration of victory this weekend in its race to offer booster jabs to the entire eligible UK population by the end of December, evidence of Omicron’s impact is already rapidly emerging from transportation to emergency services, local governments to private care providers.

The strain on the care sector, which has lost thousands of workers in recent months due to controversies over mandatory vaccination and pay, was highlighted this weekend by a request for volunteers from residents’ families from one provider.

Following evidence that Omicron is having a “serious impact” on staffing levels, the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents independent providers in North Yorkshire, wrote to its members on Friday, recommending that they establish volunteer banks.

“It may be possible to redeploy some members of staff into caring roles and use,” said Mike Padgham, the group’s chairman.

