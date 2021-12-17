Omicron has a FIVE-fold increased chance of reinfecting Covid survivors, but boosters are still effective.

Omicron has a FIVE-fold increased chance of reinfecting Covid survivors, but boosters still work.

With Omicron, people are five times more likely to get Covid a second time, but boosters still protect against hospitalization.

Modeling at Imperial College London, led by “Prof Lockdown” Neil Ferguson, has shed new light on how immunity fared in the face of the mega-strain.

It claims that the protection provided by previous infection is 5.4 times less effective than it was against Delta, stopping only 19% of cases.

People who have received two doses of a vaccine but not a booster are likely to have similar results.

Even after three doses, protection against hospitalization drops to 80%, highlighting the importance of the third jab.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that Omicron can evade prior immunity conferred by infection or vaccination,” Professor Ferguson said.

“Omicron poses a major, immediate threat to public health because of its level of immune evasion.”

“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is highly concerning,” Dr. Alexandra Hogan added.

“In the coming weeks, significant increases in infections and cases are expected.”

“Our research adds to the growing body of evidence that booster doses should be given as soon as possible, especially to older, high-risk, and priority populations.”

In the reinfection study, infection rates were compared between 11,329 people in the UK who had Omicron and 196,000 people who had Delta.

The team shattered hopes that Omicron would be milder than Delta, claiming that there was no evidence for this.

However, they acknowledged that there isn’t enough data from hospital admissions to be certain.