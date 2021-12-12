Omicron: Hospital executives are concerned that they will run out of critical care beds just weeks before the peak season.

In London, the new variant is responsible for a third of all cases.

Trust leaders say the health service is already “beyond full stretch” weeks before the traditional winter peak, which scientists predict will coincide with a massive wave of Omicron infections.

Staff across the country have been warned to expect a spike in Covid admissions in mid-January, with the NHS potentially having to activate its highest “black alert” level even sooner in the new year.

Patients arriving at A&E will be transferred to another hospital, and routine operations may be canceled to free up bed space.

NHS England’s first set of weekly winter statistics reveal the extent of the pressure on staff, with bed occupancy at 94 percent compared to 87 percent last year.

Adult critical care occupancy is now at 81%, up from 74% last year.

“The NHS is beyond full stretch before we have reached traditional winter peak, which could coincide with Omicron peak,” said Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents trusts.

According to all evidence, the NHS is under unprecedented strain at this time of year.”

The warning comes as the first Omicron infections in the UK are being treated in hospitals, with the new variant accounting for a third of all cases in London.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, confirmed that there are “cases in hospital with Omicron” and urged the public to get their booster shots, saying that two doses of a vaccine are “insufficient.”

As of Sunday, 3,137 Omicron cases had been discovered, but given the rate at which cases are doubling, the true number is likely to be much higher.

“We’ve been able to test people who are in hospital over the past two weeks, so there is a lag to hospitalisation,” Mr Zahawi explained.

He said the new variant was a “significant stumbling block” on the path from pandemic to epidemic, and that vaccine roll-out would require a “national effort,” with the country in a “race against Omicron.”

