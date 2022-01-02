Omicron: How dangerous is the new Covid-19 variant and how effective are vaccines?

Omicron is still causing significant harm around the world due to the sheer number of people it infects.

Scientists have been astounded by the speed with which the Omicron variant has spread around the globe, but while there was reason to be pessimistic following its discovery, there are reasons to be optimistic about what it tells us about the pandemic’s course.

The most obvious difference is that Omicron is much more highly transmissible than Delta, the previous dominant strain, which was itself more highly transmissible than variants prior to it.

For example, Australia was previously able to completely stop transmission but was unable to prevent the spread of Omicron.

After the variant became widespread in the UK, the number of new cases doubled every 2 to 3 days.

Although researchers studying the situation in South Africa, where Omicron originated, discovered that while there were far more cases in the Omicron wave, a far smaller share were hospitalized (4.9 percent versus 18.9 percent for Beta and 13.7 percent for Delta), and a far smaller share of those hospitalizations had severe symptoms (28.8% versus 60.1 percent and 66.9%, respectively).

Because it contains a unique and alarming combination of more than 50 genetic mutations, Omicron sparked widespread concern after it was discovered.

However, it appears to cause far less damage to the lungs than previous variants, which often resulted in scarring and severe breathing difficulties.

Omicron caused less-harmful infections in mice and hamsters, with infections mostly confined to the upper airway (nose, throat, and windpipe).

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong examined tissue taken from human airways during surgery and discovered that Omicron grew slower than delta and other variants in 12 lung samples.

Several studies have now published their preliminary findings in the last ten days, all concluding that the variant multiplies more in throats and causes less serious disease.

Unfortunately, children accounted for a much higher proportion of Omicron hospitalizations in the South Africa study, likely due to low vaccination rates in that age group and the large number of people infected with Omicron in such a short period of time.

How well do the vaccines work against Omicron?

