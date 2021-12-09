Omicron is ‘breaking through vaccinated,’ but the symptoms are milder and similar to a cold.

Omicron is ‘breaking through vaccinated,’ but the symptoms are milder and more akin to a cold.

Data shows that OMICRON is causing “breakthrough” infections in those who have been vaccinated, but the symptoms are milder.

Although a cold-like illness is better for the infected person, experts say it makes it more difficult to track the virus in the general population.

People who do not have the classic three Covid symptoms listed by the NHS – cough, fever, and loss of smell and/or taste – may not be eligible for a test.

As the virus spreads through both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, hospitalization rates may skyrocket.

Vaccination, on the other hand, is still the most effective way to protect yourself from the virus, as case rates are significantly lower among those who have been vaccinated.

The government has pleaded with Britons to take their top-up dose invitations, claiming that studies show it improves protection dramatically.

The Sun’s Jab’s Army has appealed to all Britons to come forward and receive their life-saving shot, with volunteers needed to help with the rollout.

According to the Zoe Covid Study, 83,658 people are experiencing Covid symptoms on a daily basis, up from 80,483 people last week.

According to the study, 25,411 people have been vaccinated, up from 24,926 the week before.

According to ZOE, the number of new cases per day is increasing among those under 55, but remains low among those 55 and older.

It suggests that boosters given to these age groups are effective in providing better protection against Delta, the most prevalent strain in the UK.

Early signs “show that Omicron is breaking through in vaccinated people, but it’s causing milder cold-like symptoms,” said Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and lead scientist on the Zoe study.

“However, this should not be taken as a reason to be unconcerned about Omicron.

“Covid is unpredictably unpredictable, and even if most people only think they have a cold, there are far more long-term risks than a cold.”

Although some evidence suggests that Omicron is less harmful than previous strains, experts caution that this is not certain.

According to England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, hospital rates are now rising in South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, with a 300 percent increase in one week.

“We can’t yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants,” Boris Johnson said.

“So, while the situation may improve, and I sincerely hope it does, we know that exponential growth’s ruthless logic could lead to a significant increase in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”

Prof. Spector and other experts have warned that a milder form of the disease does not rule out the possibility of a large-scale hospitalization.

“It doesn’t matter if the numbers skyrocket,” he said.

