Omicron is fueling a record number of Covid infections, with 1.4 million infected in the last week.

1.4 million people were infected with Covid last week, thanks to Omicron.

After quickly spreading across the UK, OMICRON has set a new weekly infection record.

Last week, approximately 1.4 million Britons contracted Covid, the highest weekly figure since records began.

With the arrival of the mutant variant, Christmas plans have been thrown into disarray and long-awaited celebrations have been ruined.

However, despite its increased transmissibility, positive data shows that the variant causes a milder illness.

“Our latest results show infections in England increased in the week to 16 December, with around 1 in 45 people infected,” Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said.

“Infections remain high in Northern Ireland and Wales, though the trend in both is uncertain.”

“Across the UK, the percentage of cases compatible with the Omicron variant has risen significantly.”

“This is most noticeable in England, where Omicron appears to have increased dramatically, though with significant regional variations.

“We’re keeping a close eye on Omicron’s impact, and we’ll keep doing so over the holidays.”

Experts have urged Britons to exercise caution during the holiday season, as infections are on the rise.

A booster shot is the best defense against Omicron, with data indicating that it boosts efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible variant.”

All regions of England, except the north-east, south-west, and West Midlands, are expected to have seen an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

In the week leading up to December 16, around one in every 30 people in London was likely to test positive, the highest proportion of any region.

If you suspect you have Covid, you should get tested and isolate yourself to prevent the virus from spreading.

These new symptoms could indicate that many people are missing infections, as a scratchy throat may be mistaken for a cold, and back pain may be mistaken for minor aches and pains.

