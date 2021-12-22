Omicron is milder, according to studies that show the risk of hospitalization is halved.

According to new research, BRITS infected with Omicron are 50% less likely to end up in the hospital.

Boris Johnson is poring over crucial data today, after warning of more restrictions after Christmas, and the new study provides yet another ray of hope.

To fully assess the threat posed by the new variant, ministers have been waiting for more real-world data on hospitalizations.

It comes as daily Covid cases reached a new high today, with 106, 122 people in the UK testing positive – and 13,581 new Omicron infections reported.

Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed Prof Lockdown by journalists, told reporters tonight that his team’s new findings suggest the new strain is “moderately less severe.”

Vaccines remain our best defense against Covid, he said, adding that those who have been infected before will have some immunity.

In comparison to those who were unvaccinated and infected with Delta, those who received two doses had a significantly lower risk of being hospitalized.

Prof. Azra Ghani of Imperial College London added that their findings support the notion that booster jabs are the most effective weapon we have against Covid.

“Vaccines continue to offer the best protection against infection and hospitalization with the addition of the booster dose,” Prof Ghani said.

It comes as the UK reached a major milestone today, with 30 million booster vaccines administered in a single week, setting a new record for vaccinations.

With 968,665 third doses administered today, more than 56% of all adults have had their Covid booster.

As the government urges all adults to Get Boosted Now, we encourage you to join The Sun’s Jabs Army to help speed up the process.

Boris Johnson gave the green light for Christmas celebrations yesterday, ruling out any additional restrictions until after the holidays.

In yet another boost, new guidance issued today reduced the 10-day isolation period for those testing positive for Covid to just seven days, allowing hundreds of thousands of Britons to return home in time for the holidays.

But, amid growing fears of a circuit-breaker-style lockdown, the Prime Minister warned that if the data shows a worsening picture, he could still take action before the New Year.

A major report from the UK Health Security Agency is among the data that ministers are awaiting.

It’ll be released in the coming days, and it’ll be the first real-world data on the true scope of Omicron’s threat.

Meanwhile, real-world studies from South Africa, where Omicron was first discovered, show that people who contract the virus are 80% less likely to…

