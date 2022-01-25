Omicron is on the decline, but cases are still on the rise in 174 locations – is YOURS one of them?

Omicron is on the decline, but cases are still on the rise in 174 locations – is YOURS on the list of hotspots?
Although Omicron variant cases are on the decline in the UK, infections are still on the rise in 174 locations, as shown by this interactive map.
Infections have decreased by 37% in a fortnight, and the number of patients requiring ventilation has decreased as well.
A total of 88,447 new Covid cases were reported yesterday, down from 142,000 cases a fortnight ago.
Infection rates fell in 205 areas in the seven days leading up to January 20, according to data, and the map above depicts the current infection rates in each local authority.
While cases are still on the rise in 174 areas, most people who contract Omicron now say they feel like they have a cold.
Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.
Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.
The Jabs Army campaign, launched by The Sun, is still working to get life-saving jabs into the hands of British citizens.
Last week, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining, and that “our scientists believe the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.”
“We can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire,” he declared, citing the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures.
For all the latest information, visit our Covid live blog.
The Covid pandemic may reach its “endgame” once Omicron subsides, according to a World Health Organization chief.
The remaining restrictions will be lifted later this week, but some areas are still seeing an increase in cases.
Northern Ireland’s Newry, Mourne and Down has the highest rate in the UK, with 3,451 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 20 – the equivalent of 1,899.6 new cases per 100,000 people.
This is up from a seven-day rate of 1,411.9 on January 13.
With 3,527 new cases, Peterborough has the second highest rate, up from 1,423.3 to 1,740.6.
With 3,681 new cases, Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon in Northern Ireland have the third highest rate, up from 1,232.8 to 1,694.5.
The highest rate in Wales is in Newport (786.2, up from 660.3); the highest rate in Scotland is in Clackmannanshire (629.8, down from 707.7).
Two of the country’s most infected areas are also among the top five in terms of week-on-week increases…
The most recent news from Infosurhoy.
- Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1899.6, (3451), 1411.9, (2565)
- Peterborough, Eastern England, 1740.6, (3527), 1423.3, (2884)
- Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1694.5, (3681), 1232.8, (2678)
- Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1586.7, (2877), 1323.6, (2400)
- Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1569.6, (2338), 1357.5, (2022)
- Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1533.2, (2204), 1136.6, (1634)
- Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1525.4, (2234), 1039.9, (1523)
- Bedford, Eastern England, 1488.9, (2601), 1172.4, (2048)
- Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1473.7, (2055), 1088.6, (1518)
- Northampton, East Midlands, 1468.6, (3294), 1208.3, (2710)
- Cambridge, Eastern England, 1441.7, (1803), 1145.8, (1433)
- East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1411.6, (1707), 1176.8, (1423)
- Watford, Eastern England, 1406.5, (1359), 1230.6, (1189)
- Woking, South-east England, 1405.9, (1406), 1054.9, (1055)
- Reading, South-east England, 1394.6, (2236), 1211.8, (1943)
- Corby, East Midlands, 1386.7, (1013), 1273.0, (930)
- Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1372.4, (2224), 983.0, (1593)
- Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1329.1, (4553), 1160.4, (3975)
- Luton, Eastern England, 1328.2, (2836), 1231.7, (2630)
- Oxford, South-east England, 1314.1, (1992), 1077.3, (1633)
- Wokingham, South-east England, 1312.5, (2283), 989.4, (1721)
- Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1306.1, (3529), 1276.4, (3449)
- Rushmoor, South-east England, 1296.8, (1224), 1197.2, (1130)
- Slough, South-east England, 1277.6, (1911), 1237.5, (1851)
- Fenland, Eastern England, 1269.6, (1296), 977.7, (998)
- Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1267.4, (2253), 974.3, (1732)
- South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1255.4, (2020), 896.2, (1442)
- Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1249.3, (716), 1066.1, (611)
- Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1245.0, (997), 1035.2, (829)
- Torbay, South-west England, 1241.4, (1691), 1063.0, (1448)
- South Holland, East Midlands, 1236.2, (1185), 971.2, (931)
- Eastbourne, South-east England, 1232.0, (1273), 1010.4, (1044)
- West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1210.7, (1353), 863.5, (965)
- Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1210.3, (3106), 1207.6, (3099)
- Swindon, South-west England, 1198.8, (2672), 1130.2, (2519)
- Kettering, East Midlands, 1196.5, (1223), 1036.1, (1059)
- Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1190.8, (1256), 1072.3, (1131)
- Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1189.2, (1799), 963.8, (1458)
- East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1188.8, (1072), 747.5, (674)
- Winchester, South-east England, 1180.1, (1486), 785.4, (989)
- Lincoln, East Midlands, 1173.4, (1174), 1040.5, (1041)
- Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1171.0, (1454), 1101.0, (1367)
- Spelthorne, South-east England, 1169.5, (1168), 1000.3, (999)
- Broadland, Eastern England, 1162.7, (1534), 877.0, (1157)
- Rutland, East Midlands, 1158.7, (469), 869.7, (352)
- Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1152.5, (1083), 940.8, (884)
- Waverley, South-east England, 1151.3, (1457), 865.2, (1095)
- Cherwell, South-east England, 1150.5, (1747), 1033.3, (1569)
- Warwick, West Midlands, 1149.0, (1665), 944.0, (1368)
- Worcester, West Midlands, 1143.0, (1146), 1137.0, (1140)
- King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1137.2, (1720), 886.6, (1341)
- Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1136.7, (1014), 955.1, (852)
- Solihull, West Midlands, 1121.9, (2440), 1030.9, (2242)
- Melton, East Midlands, 1120.8, (576), 947.6, (487)
- Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1115.2, (1538), 932.5, (1286)
- Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1111.9, (6083), 905.8, (4955)
- West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1095.9, (1943), 945.3, (1676)
- Barnet, London, 1095.5, (4371), 1042.6, (4160)
- Richmond upon Thames, London, 1091.6, (2163), 922.6, (1828)
- Gloucester, South-west England, 1090.1, (1414), 1021.5, (1325)
- Horsham, South-east England, 1089.5, (1585), 778.1, (1132)
- Adur, South-east England, 1085.9, (697), 847.5, (544)
- Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1084.8, (1091), 1079.9, (1086)
- Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1084.0, (3188), 963.3, (2833)
- Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1083.9, (1649), 882.1, (1342)
- Crawley, South-east England, 1082.0, (1217), 1027.8, (1156)
- Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1081.7, (1073), 1021.2, (1013)
- Wychavon, West Midlands, 1078.7, (1414), 834.6, (1094)
- Norwich, Eastern England, 1072.6, (1525), 927.0, (1318)
- Runnymede, South-east England, 1071.7, (968), 979.8, (885)
- Harborough, East Midlands, 1070.8, (1023), 978.7, (935)
- Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1070.4, (984), 1064.9, (979)
- Southampton, South-east England, 1066.2, (2696), 900.5, (2277)
- Ipswich, Eastern England, 1065.6, (1449), 994.3, (1352)
- Elmbridge, South-east England, 1061.8, (1457), 945.2, (1297)
- Plymouth, South-west England, 1053.5, (2769), 946.6, (2488)
- Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1050.5, (3612), 1038.9, (3572)
- Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1050.5, (1015), 743.1, (718)
- Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1050.1, (1522), 937.6, (1359)
- Boston, East Midlands, 1048.9, (743), 924.7, (655)
- Test Valley, South-east England, 1039.6, (1322), 955.5, (1215)
- Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1038.5, (1375), 903.3, (1196)
- Dover, South-east England, 1034.5, (1226), 920.6, (1091)
- Teignbridge, South-west England, 1032.3, (1394), 759.0, (1025)
- East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1027.3, (977), 928.5, (883)
- Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1026.9, (1838), 934.7, (1673)
- Redditch, West Midlands, 1026.1, (878), 965.3, (826)
- Daventry, East Midlands, 1023.6, (890), 978.7, (851)
- Cheltenham, South-west England, 1017.7, (1181), 829.0, (962)
- Lichfield, West Midlands, 1015.7, (1073), 988.3, (1044)
- South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1011.8, (2912), 918.3, (2643)
- Eastleigh, South-east England, 1010.2, (1369), 801.4, (1086)
- Exeter, South-west England, 1008.0, (1344), 849.8, (1133)
- East Hampshire, South-east England, 1007.0, (1247), 829.3, (1027)
- Kingston upon Thames, London, 1004.2, (1799), 897.6, (1608)
- Worthing, South-east England, 999.8, (1107), 868.8, (962)
- South Norfolk, Eastern England, 998.1, (1428), 792.6, (1134)
- Blaby, East Midlands, 997.5, (1017), 989.7, (1009)
- South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 996.0, (1432), 895.1, (1287)
- Braintree, Eastern England, 993.5, (1521), 864.8, (1324)
- Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 993.0, (1482), 865.7, (1292)
- North Somerset, South-west England, 991.8, (2138), 883.7, (1905)
- Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 985.1, (798), 906.1, (734)
- Sedgemoor, South-west England, 981.0, (1211), 806.0, (995)
- West Berkshire, South-east England, 980.7, (1554), 844.4, (1338)
- Sutton, London, 979.3, (2034), 901.8, (1873)
- Gosport, South-east England, 977.8, (828), 850.3, (720)
- Charnwood, East Midlands, 971.3, (1830), 970.2, (1828)
- North Kesteven, East Midlands, 968.3, (1144), 931.0, (1100)
- St Albans, Eastern England, 967.7, (1445), 815.0, (1217)
- Gravesham, South-east England, 959.9, (1026), 920.6, (984)
- Herefordshire, West Midlands, 959.1, (1857), 788.2, (1526)
- Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 955.7, (1267), 816.2, (1082)
- West Lindsey, East Midlands, 955.4, (919), 940.9, (905)
- Broxtowe, East Midlands, 952.7, (1092), 868.0, (995)
- Mole Valley, South-east England, 948.1, (830), 806.4, (706)
- Swale, South-east England, 944.9, (1427), 823.8, (1244)
- Fareham, South-east England, 940.4, (1094), 790.8, (920)
- Babergh, Eastern England, 940.3, (872), 789.3, (732)
- Stevenage, Eastern England, 938.7, (827), 935.3, (824)
- East Suffolk, Eastern England, 938.6, (2350), 853.9, (2138)
- Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 930.7, (1130), 897.7, (1090)
- Hastings, South-east England, 922.7, (854), 886.0, (820)
- South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 922.6, (881), 834.6, (797)
- Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 916.6, (2674), 908.3, (2650)
- Colchester, Eastern England, 914.3, (1803), 798.2, (1574)
- Mid Devon, South-west England, 912.5, (760), 732.4, (610)
- Shropshire, West Midlands, 911.5, (2966), 870.0, (2831)
- North Norfolk, Eastern England, 910.9, (958), 717.9, (755)
- Lewes, South-east England, 909.9, (942), 750.5, (777)
- Ashford, South-east England, 908.3, (1190), 864.0, (1132)
- Dacorum, Eastern England, 907.0, (1410), 869.1, (1351)
- Basildon, Eastern England, 895.7, (1680), 854.7, (1603)
- Arun, South-east England, 895.0, (1442), 692.6, (1116)
- Havant, South-east England, 892.8, (1128), 779.6, (985)
- Breckland, Eastern England, 889.2, (1256), 821.9, (1161)
- Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 883.1, (926), 790.6, (829)
- Chichester, South-east England, 883.1, (1073), 723.4, (879)
- Maidstone, South-east England, 879.1, (1522), 844.4, (1462)
- Bromley, London, 878.4, (2923), 805.1, (2679)
- Hart, South-east England, 872.9, (852), 748.9, (731)
- East Devon, South-west England, 868.4, (1286), 648.3, (960)
- South Hams, South-west England, 867.6, (763), 684.5, (602)
- Torridge, South-west England, 867.3, (596), 774.2, (532)
- Rother, South-east England, 865.4, (837), 674.1, (652)
- Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 864.2, (1697), 807.7, (1586)
- Wiltshire, South-west England, 859.6, (4333), 777.3, (3918)
- Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 854.5, (1328), 812.0, (1262)
- North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 854.2, (1140), 742.5, (991)
- Chelmsford, Eastern England, 851.0, (1528), 813.7, (1461)
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 846.9, (3362), 815.6, (3238)
- Havering, London, 846.7, (2207), 838.3, (2185)
- South Somerset, South-west England, 834.0, (1407), 765.9, (1292)
- Sevenoaks, South-east England, 829.6, (1007), 700.2, (850)
- Canterbury, South-east England, 820.3, (1368), 762.2, (1271)
- Tandridge, South-east England, 816.6, (723), 768.0, (680)
- Guildford, South-east England, 816.1, (1227), 781.5, (1175)
- Maldon, Eastern England, 799.7, (523), 738.5, (483)
- Stroud, South-west England, 797.3, (964), 714.6, (864)
- Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 796.8, (633), 725.0, (576)
- Wealden, South-east England, 788.4, (1283), 715.3, (1164)
- Newport, Wales, 786.2, (1230), 660.3, (1033)
- Tendring, Eastern England, 774.3, (1141), 680.7, (1003)
- Dorset, South-west England, 744.6, (2828), 695.9, (2643)
- New Forest, South-east England, 743.1, (1335), 730.9, (1313)
- Mendip, South-west England, 741.3, (862), 719.8, (837)
- Forest of Dean, South-west England, 740.5, (645), 715.2, (623)
- West Devon, South-west England, 730.3, (410), 657.3, (369)
- Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 729.6, (4199), 664.4, (3824)
- Castle Point, Eastern England, 729.1, (660), 724.7, (656)
- Cotswold, South-west England, 726.8, (656), 702.4, (634)
- Rochford, Eastern England, 669.9, (587), 645.9, (566)
- Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 602.4, (364), 589.2, (356)
- Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 440.1, (376), 430.8, (368)