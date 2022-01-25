Omicron is on the decline, but cases are still on the rise in 174 locations – is YOURS one of them?

Omicron is on the decline, but cases are still on the rise in 174 locations – is YOURS on the list of hotspots?

Although Omicron variant cases are on the decline in the UK, infections are still on the rise in 174 locations, as shown by this interactive map.

Infections have decreased by 37% in a fortnight, and the number of patients requiring ventilation has decreased as well.

A total of 88,447 new Covid cases were reported yesterday, down from 142,000 cases a fortnight ago.

Infection rates fell in 205 areas in the seven days leading up to January 20, according to data, and the map above depicts the current infection rates in each local authority.

While cases are still on the rise in 174 areas, most people who contract Omicron now say they feel like they have a cold.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Last week, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining, and that “our scientists believe the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.”

“We can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire,” he declared, citing the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures.

The Covid pandemic may reach its “endgame” once Omicron subsides, according to a World Health Organization chief.

The remaining restrictions will be lifted later this week, but some areas are still seeing an increase in cases.

Northern Ireland’s Newry, Mourne and Down has the highest rate in the UK, with 3,451 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 20 – the equivalent of 1,899.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from a seven-day rate of 1,411.9 on January 13.

With 3,527 new cases, Peterborough has the second highest rate, up from 1,423.3 to 1,740.6.

With 3,681 new cases, Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon in Northern Ireland have the third highest rate, up from 1,232.8 to 1,694.5.

The highest rate in Wales is in Newport (786.2, up from 660.3); the highest rate in Scotland is in Clackmannanshire (629.8, down from 707.7).

Two of the country’s most infected areas are also among the top five in terms of week-on-week increases…

