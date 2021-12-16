Omicron is tearing through the younger age groups, as shown by shock graphs.

Omicron is tearing through younger age groups, as shown in shock graphs.

As infections continue to spread across the UK, this shocking graph depicts how Omicron is tearing through younger age groups.

New data shows that cases among children aged 0 to 18 remain high, while infections among those aged 19 to 35 are on the rise.

According to data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app, infections in those aged 36 to 55 are steadily increasing.

However, the good news is that cases in the most vulnerable age groups are decreasing, which is most likely due to increased vaccination coverage.

The best way to protect yourself from Omicron infections is to get your booster shot.

A person is estimated to get 75 percent protection against infection with symptoms after three doses, and likely more protection against severe disease.

The Sun is urging people to join the Jabs Army campaign to help ensure a smooth rollout and to Give Britain a Boost.

According to data from the ZOE app, infections have decreased in people aged 55 to 75 and have remained low in people over 75.

Booster shots, as well as mask use and avoiding large social gatherings, should help keep cases down in these age groups, according to experts.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, the app’s lead scientist, predicted that Omicron would become the dominant strain by Christmas, with cases reaching unprecedented levels in the New Year.

“Cases have been rapidly increasing in London, but this is likely to slow down soon as people change their behavior, such as wearing face masks again, canceling parties, and working from home more,” he said.

“Hopefully, people are now aware of the cold-like symptoms that appear to be the most common symptom of Omicron.

“These are the modifications that will help to slow the virus’s spread.”

I’m hoping that the rest of the country follows suit to avoid large outbreaks outside of London, particularly in major cities.”

According to data from the app, there are around 87,131 new symptomatic cases of Covid every day.

This is up 4% from the previous week’s total of 83,658 new daily cases.

In those who have been double jabbed, symptomatic infection is thought to be around 27,000 cases per week in those who have been vaccinated, up from 25,411 last week.

According to the experts, infection rates in London, which currently has an R rate of 1.1, could be an indicator of how infection rates will rise in the rest of the world.

