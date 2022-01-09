Omicron latest news – New Covid symptoms will become the most common, and the bug will weaken to the point of resembling a common cold, according to an expert.

According to a leading study, new Covid symptoms have surpassed traditional signs as the most common.

Because Omicron is now the most common variant in circulation, the most commonly reported symptoms come from Brits who have been infected in recent days.

The most common symptom of a positive Covid test is a runny nose, which affects 73% of people.

Headache (68%) is the most common symptom, followed by fatigue (64%), sneezing (60%) and sore throat (60%).

The news comes as Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick believes Omicron could be a ‘ray of hope’ in the fight against the pandemic.

“What you might see in the future is the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and eventually, in the long run, Covid becomes endemic, and you have a less severe version,” he told Times Radio.

“It’s a lot like the common cold that we’ve had for a long time.”

The mandatory day two PCR test has been replaced by the less expensive lateral flow test under the new travel rule.

When fully-vaccinated Brits return to the UK from 4 a.m. tomorrow, they will be able to take a lateral flow test instead of a costly PCR test.

“If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England and will arrive in England after 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 9th, you can choose to take a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test after you arrive in England,” according to the government website.

The lateral flow cannot go through the NHS, as Covid testing firm prices start at £22.

If the lateral flow test is positive, a PCR test is required, which is available through the NHS for free.

As a result of the announcement, there has been a surge in bookings as sun-loving Britons rush to book their vacations.

Following the government’s announcement earlier this week, Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said there has already been a “huge spike” in bookings.

To get help if something goes wrong, you’ll need to know your policy number as well as the insurer’s emergency assistance number.

Check your policy’s maximum duration allowed if you’re going away for more than a short time.

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself from the virus.

It’s also the best way to get good coverage, because some insurers won’t pay out claims if you aren’t vaccinated, with the exception of those who are…

