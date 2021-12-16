Omicron restrictions will be required for TWO MONTHS, according to a top health official.

The UK Health Security Agency’s chief, Dr Susan Hopkins, told MPs today that Plan B rules would be in effect well into the new year.

It happened as she was explaining to the House Committee on Health and Human Services why boosters are the country’s best hope against the Omicron tidal wave, and why the variant has caused such concern.

“We would need some level of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks,” she said when asked how long she thought the rules being debated and voted on by ministers this afternoon would be in place.

The rules requiring people to wear masks have been expanded to include most public venues, including theaters and cinemas, as of Friday.

To help stop the spread of Omicron, Brits have been asked to return to working from home, with a record number of jabs in arms recorded yesterday.

Under the new regulations, large venues must now require vaccine passports or accept proof of a negative test as a condition of entry.

And, as of today, the government has scrapped the 10-day isolation period for anyone who has been exposed to Omicon and replaced it with a new seven-day testing period.

To protect everyone from contracting the new variant, Brits have been urged to come forward and get their booster vaccines as soon as possible.

It comes after Cabinet ministers were warned that hospitals could be overrun with Omicron by the middle of January, forcing some to shut down.

The Sun understands that ministers were given a bombshell warning this morning that a large number of Britain’s army of NHS doctors and nurses will be off sick by around January 15.

Even on “the most conservative” estimates, the PM and Government medics told virtual cabinet this morning that things are looking “very bad” when it comes to cases.

“The current observed doubling time is around every two days,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs, adding that the rise in Omicron cases in the UK “now mirrors the rapid increase we’re seeing in South Africa.”

“Although we reported 4,713 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK yesterday, the UKHSA estimates that daily infections are 42 times higher, at 200,000.”

“Scientists have never seen a Covid-19 variant capable of spreading at such a rapid rate, so we need to figure out how to slow Omicron’s spread.”

An expert also warned ministers that both Omicron and Delta pose a serious risk of “duel infection.”

Chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton…

